What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark wants you ‘Coming Home for Christmas’

Coming Home for Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Lizzie (Danica McKeller of “The Wonder Years”) gets a job as the house manager for an estate in Virginia, and while preparing the place for sale, plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family.
Also on . . .
Raleigh Christmas Parade (WTVD and WRAL) – The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on WRAL and at 10 a.m. on WTVD. Here’s more info on what to expect on each channel.
Night of Too Many Stars (HBO) – Jon Stewart hosts this charity comedy event benefiting NEXT for AUTISM, featuring Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Abbi Jacobson and other comedians.
Never miss a local story.
I Am Elizabeth Smart (8 p.m., Lifetime) – A movie based on the 2002 abduction of 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home by Brian David Mitchell. A repeat of A&E’s “Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography” documentary follows at 10.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Chance the Rapper hosts and Eminem is the musical guest.
Americana Music Festival (Midnight, UNC-TV) – Austin City Limits presents highlights from the 2017 Americana Music Festival in Nashville.
Comments