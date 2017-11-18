Neal Bledsoe, left, and Danica McKellar in “Coming Home for Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel.
What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark wants you ‘Coming Home for Christmas’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 18, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Coming Home for Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Lizzie (Danica McKeller of “The Wonder Years”) gets a job as the house manager for an estate in Virginia, and while preparing the place for sale, plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family.

Also on . . .

Raleigh Christmas Parade (WTVD and WRAL) – The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. on WRAL and at 10 a.m. on WTVD. Here’s more info on what to expect on each channel.

Night of Too Many Stars (HBO) – Jon Stewart hosts this charity comedy event benefiting NEXT for AUTISM, featuring Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Abbi Jacobson and other comedians.

I Am Elizabeth Smart (8 p.m., Lifetime) – A movie based on the 2002 abduction of 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home by Brian David Mitchell. A repeat of A&E’s “Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography” documentary follows at 10.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) – Chance the Rapper hosts and Eminem is the musical guest.

Americana Music Festival (Midnight, UNC-TV) – Austin City Limits presents highlights from the 2017 Americana Music Festival in Nashville.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.