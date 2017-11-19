What to Watch on Sunday: Music awards, more Hallmark Christmas and ‘The Problem with Apu’

The Problem With Apu (10 p.m., truTV) – In this enlightening documentary, comic Hari Kondabolu examines the East Indian cartoon character Apu on the Fox series “The Simpsons.” Kondabolu interviews major Indian actors and comedians who feel the character is a damaging stereotype, and reaches out to Hank Azaria, who voices the character on the show.
NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Randall Kenan talks about “The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food.”
2017 American Music Awards (8 p.m., ABC) – Scheduled performers include Diana Ross, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato.
A Gift to Remember (8 p.m., Hallmark) – A hopeless romantic finds love with a handsome stranger with amnesia. The movie stars Ali Liebert and Peter Porte.
The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) – Homer reunites the old bowling team to cheer up Moe.
Poldark (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Elizabeth turns the tables on George in the Season 3 finale.
Search Party (10 p.m., TBS) – In the Season 2 premiere, the gang must bury a body before the sun comes up.
