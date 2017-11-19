Convenience store owner Apu and his nephew Jay in an episode of “The Simpsons” on Fox.
Convenience store owner Apu and his nephew Jay in an episode of “The Simpsons” on Fox. FOX
Convenience store owner Apu and his nephew Jay in an episode of “The Simpsons” on Fox. FOX
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Sunday: Music awards, more Hallmark Christmas and ‘The Problem with Apu’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 19, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The Problem With Apu (10 p.m., truTV) – In this enlightening documentary, comic Hari Kondabolu examines the East Indian cartoon character Apu on the Fox series “The Simpsons.” Kondabolu interviews major Indian actors and comedians who feel the character is a damaging stereotype, and reaches out to Hank Azaria, who voices the character on the show.

Also on . . .

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) – Randall Kenan talks about “The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food.”

2017 American Music Awards (8 p.m., ABC) – Scheduled performers include Diana Ross, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Gift to Remember (8 p.m., Hallmark) – A hopeless romantic finds love with a handsome stranger with amnesia. The movie stars Ali Liebert and Peter Porte.

The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) – Homer reunites the old bowling team to cheer up Moe.

Poldark (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Elizabeth turns the tables on George in the Season 3 finale.

Search Party (10 p.m., TBS) – In the Season 2 premiere, the gang must bury a body before the sun comes up.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

    WRAL’s cameras will be set up at the corner of West Edenton and Hillsborough Streets and will start earlier than WTVD’s coverage – at 9:30 a.m. The two and a half hour broadcast will be commercial free.

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade
Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.