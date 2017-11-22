The 1973 Charles Schulz special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs on ABC.
The 1973 Charles Schulz special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs on ABC. ABC
The 1973 Charles Schulz special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs on ABC. ABC
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: Celebrate Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown, ‘SNL’ and Hallmark

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 22, 2017 06:30 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (8 p.m., ABC) – In the 1973 Charles Schulz special, Charlie Brown arranges a special dinner for the gang but, but his caterers – Snoopy and Woodstock – prepare toast and popcorn as a main dish. Also presented is a bonus film “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers.”

With Love, Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Hallmark starts a special Thanksgiving movie celebration with five straight nights of new Christmas movies – a bonus on top of the usual diet of new movies just on Saturday and Sunday. In this one, Melanie gets her crush Donovan when Secret Santas are assigned at her office. Donovan begins to fall for the person leaving him notes and gifts, but someone else is stealing the credit. 　

Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (9 p.m., NBC) – A collection of the show’s Thanksgiving-themed sketches, featuring memorable moments such as A Thanksgiving Miracle, Vincent Price’s Thanksgiving Special, Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving Special, an Adam Sandler song and more.

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House (9 p.m., HGTV) – Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan search for a home in Los Angeles. Drew finds the home, Jonathan designs it and Linda oversees the decorating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Godless (Netflix) – In this new Netflix series, notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang of outlaws are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, NM – governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

    WRAL’s cameras will be set up at the corner of West Edenton and Hillsborough Streets and will start earlier than WTVD’s coverage – at 9:30 a.m. The two and a half hour broadcast will be commercial free.

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade
Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.