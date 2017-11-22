What to Watch on Wednesday: Celebrate Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown, ‘SNL’ and Hallmark

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (8 p.m., ABC) – In the 1973 Charles Schulz special, Charlie Brown arranges a special dinner for the gang but, but his caterers – Snoopy and Woodstock – prepare toast and popcorn as a main dish. Also presented is a bonus film “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers.”
With Love, Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Hallmark starts a special Thanksgiving movie celebration with five straight nights of new Christmas movies – a bonus on top of the usual diet of new movies just on Saturday and Sunday. In this one, Melanie gets her crush Donovan when Secret Santas are assigned at her office. Donovan begins to fall for the person leaving him notes and gifts, but someone else is stealing the credit.
Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (9 p.m., NBC) – A collection of the show’s Thanksgiving-themed sketches, featuring memorable moments such as A Thanksgiving Miracle, Vincent Price’s Thanksgiving Special, Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving Special, an Adam Sandler song and more.
Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House (9 p.m., HGTV) – Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan search for a home in Los Angeles. Drew finds the home, Jonathan designs it and Linda oversees the decorating.
Godless (Netflix) – In this new Netflix series, notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang of outlaws are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, NM – governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.
