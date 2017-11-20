Now it’s time to start voting for Brooke Simpson on ‘The Voice.’ Here’s how.

NBC’s “The Voice” once again opened its show with a stunning performance by Brooke Simpson, a 26-year-old Native American from Hollister, N.C. – and this time, Brooke needs votes from home viewers to advance.

Brooke, who was introduced by host Carson Daly as “Team Miley’s North Carolina powerhouse,” was one of 12 performers remaining on the show Monday. She talked about the overwhelming response she has received since her blind audition, particularly the positive messages from people of other tribes, who have told her how proud they are that she is representing all of them.

“It’s heavy,’ Brooke said. She is a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe.

Brooke described her musical style as “pop-soul,” somewhere in between Britney Spears and James Brown, she said. For Monday’s show, she sang “Praying” by Kesha.

“I want to dedicate this song to America,” Brooke said. “The message is about strength and hope. I pray it not only reaches everyone in America’s ears, but I hope it reaches their hearts.”

After her performance, judge Jennifer Hudson told Brooke, “You represented the power of music and what it can do, and how changing it is. You show what this show is about. It’s about having a voice and it’s about using that voice. And the most powerful thing about music is when we can sing our realities through that music, and I felt like you consumed the room and you took us all in with that performance.”

Brooke’s coach Miley Cyrus echoed J-Hud’s thoughts and said Brooke is why the show is so important as a tool to discover talent.

“It’s too early to say you stole the show,” Cyrus said. “But I think you might have.”

In last week’s episode, Brooke sang a version of the James Brown song, “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”

Here’s how to vote

There are many ways to vote.

You can vote online at NBC.com or on “The Voice” Facebook page.

You can vote through The Voice mobile app.

You can vote at iTunes by purchasing eligible songs by the artists or by streaming the songs through Apple Music.

Comcast cable viewers can also vote through X1 remote or at The xfinity website.

You can vote on Twitter using hashtags (for duets only) and you can “save” people this same way. This doesn’t apply to this first night of voting.

Here are all of the rules.

It looks like you can vote ten times on each platform. Online, app and iTunes voting can take place until noon on Tuesday, EST.

What’s next

At 8 tomorrow night (Tuesday, Nov. 21), 10 singers are revealed as “safe” by the votes and the bottom two compete to see which one can stay another week.