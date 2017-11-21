Happiness is a Warm TV

WRAL and WRAZ Fox 50 channels are back on AT&T U-verse

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 21, 2017 07:25 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

AT&T and Capitol Broadcasting have reached an agreement for a multi-year contract that returns WRAL and WRAZ to the televisions of U-verse customers.

The agreement was announced in a statement from AT&T early Tuesday morning.

WRAL is the local NBC affiliate and WRAZ is the local Fox affiliate. The channels have been off AT&T U-verse since Sept. 13.

In a statement on the WRAL website, CBC president and COO Jimmy Goodmon said, “Our team has answered phone calls, emails and responded on social media to thousands of you during this unfortunate situation. We even met 4,000 of you in person during the antenna giveaway. From the founding days of this company, we have leaned on our values and stood up for fairness even when it was painful or not popular. We very much appreciate you believing in us. Please don’t hesitate to let us know how we’re doing.”

Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.