Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

Classic sitcom channel Antenna TV no longer available for local viewers

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

November 22, 2017 11:54 AM

Antenna TV, a popular network specializing in classic sitcom reruns, has been removed from the local market.

The network ran on WNCN’s over-the-air channel 17.3 and on Spectrum Cable channel 1245. But the station replaced it this month with two other networks: GRIT TV and Escape TV.

GRIT shows Westerns (TV shows and movies) such as “Death Valley Days,” “Laramie” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Escape has crime programming (it airs in some markets as the Justice Network). A quick scan of the schedule shows movies and TV shows such as “Single White Female 2: The Psycho,” “Wisegirls” and “The FBI Files.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The two networks share the 17.3 over-the-air channel. (You can also watch Escape – currently mislabeled as Antenna TV – on Spectrum 1245; GRIT – currently mislabeled as Justice Network – airs on 1246).

The change took place Nov. 1.

Antenna TV – a far superior channel by any measurement – has shows such as “All in the Family,” “Johnny Carson,” “Maude,” “Barney Miller,” “Good Times,” “Becker” and “Bewitched.” The network is adding more shows in January, including “Benson,” “Murphy Brown” and “Soap.”

Viewers who reached out to WNCN to complain about the switch were told: “Thanks for contacting us. We made a decision to end our affiliation with Antenna TV and replace it with two additional channels, GRIT and Escape TV. It’s possible Antenna TV will find another affiliate in the market. Thanks again for the feedback.”

An inquiry from this newspaper elicited the same response.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

    WRAL’s cameras will be set up at the corner of West Edenton and Hillsborough Streets and will start earlier than WTVD’s coverage – at 9:30 a.m. The two and a half hour broadcast will be commercial free.

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade
Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:22

Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud

View More Video

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.