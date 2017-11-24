A Christmas TV guide to ‘Rudolph,’ ‘The Grinch,’ Hallmark movies and more

We have hardly gotten over Thanksgiving and there’s already some great Christmas programming to watch. (For the record, we are not complaining.)
We’ll be updating this guide throughout December as more holiday specials populate the schedule. We know this isn’t everything (for instance, we’re sticking mostly to primetime programming), but it’s a lot.
Note that “Rudolph” hasn’t shown up on the schedule yet, but he’ll be there – and we’ll get him in. And also note that the Hallmark Channel and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel are showing Christmas movies pretty much 24/7. We’ll list new ones here, but not the repeats. And we’ll include some classics like “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” even though those aren’t new.
And if you miss a broadcast network airing of something like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” don’t worry, because those will likely air multiple times in December. Check back with us often.
Nov. 24
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m., ABC) – I like to call this 1970 stop-motion classic the animated true story of the origin of Santa.
Frosty the Snowman (8 p.m., CBS) – The 1969 animated story of a snowman who came to life one day. Narrated by Jimmy Durante.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) – Boris Karloff narrates this 1966 special about a heartless grinch who tries to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.
Finding Santa (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Oh, a movie about a Christmas parade. This one is set in a New England town and the parade gets major attention from a national morning show (for nice reasons).
Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m., CBS) – A 1995 sequel to “Frosty the Snowman” involves a snow-removal spray that threatens magic. John Goodman voices Frosty and it’s narrated by Jonathan Winters.
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30 p.m., NBC) – In this new animated special, Poppy, the queen of the Trolls, realizes her best friend has no holidays in her calendar.
Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – A Broadway adaptation of the 1942 Christmas movie musical featuring the music of Irving Berlin.
Nov. 25
The Christmas Train (8 p.m., Hallmark) – This is Hallmark’s biggie. Danny Glover, Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Joan Cusack star in this movie based on the best-selling David Baldacci novel. A disillusioned journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and the trip becomes an adventure that leads to love.
Wrapped Up in Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) – An 8-year-old girl asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt.
Nov. 26
Switched for Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) – At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins (Candace Cameron Bure) decide to swap lives up until Christmas day.
A Very Merry Toy Store (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Rival toy shop owners join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town.
Nov. 27
CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) – Reba McEntire hosts this special featuring Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Trisha Yearwood and more.
A Very Pentatonic Christmas (10 p.m., NBC) – A special featuring a cappella performances of holiday songs.
Nov. 28
Drunk History Christmas Special (10 p.m., Comedy Central) – Rob Corddry, Colin Hanks and Ken Marino reenact iconic holiday scenes such as Washington crossing the Delaware on Christmas day, Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and Teddy Roosevelt’s ban on Christmas trees at the White House.
Nov. 29
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) – The annual tree-lighting in New York features performers Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Jennifer Nettles and The Tenors.
Nov. 30
A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) – Linus helps Charlie Brown discover the true meaning of Christmas in this 1965 Charles M. Schulz “Peanuts” classic.
Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration (9 p.m., ABC) – A celebration from Disney resorts with performers Ciara, Darius Rucker, Lea Michele and Jason Derulo.
Dec. 1
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic (9 p.m., The CW) – Featured magicians include Jarret and Raja, Jonathan Pendragon, Ed Alonzo, Jibrizy, Les Arnold, Murray SawChuck, Farrell Dillon, Tommy Wind, Titou, Naathan Phan, Greg Gleason and Christmas Choir.
Dec. 2
Magical Christmas Ornaments (7 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) – Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family's Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie's life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door.
Elf (7 p.m., Freeform) – Will Ferrell plays a grown man raised as one of Santa’s elves, who leaves the workshop to search for his real father in New York. It also stars Bob Newhart, James Caan, Edward Asner, Zooey Deschanel and Mary Steenburgen.
Christmas in Evergreen (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever.
Tiny Christmas (8 p.m., Nickelodeon) – A clumsy elf accidentally shrinks two kids on Christmas Eve. They get scooped up in Santa’s sack and deposited across the street, and then have to make the journey home.
Four Christmases and a Wedding (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for a job, and events always conspire to keep them apart at Christmas. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together.
Madea Christmas (8 p.m., BET) – Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a holiday visit.
Christmas in Angel Falls (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) – Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9 p.m., Freeform) – Jim Carrey stars as the big green grinch in this live action adaptation that also stars Jeffrey Tambor and Christine Baranski. Narrated by Anthony Hopkins.
Dec. 3
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (6:05 p.m., Freeform) – Jim Carrey stars as the big green grinch in this live action adaptation that also stars Jeffrey Tambor and Christine Baranski. Narrated by Anthony Hopkins.
Christmas at Holly Lodge (8 p.m., Hallmark) – Sofie Bennet feels the pressure as she struggles to pay the mortgage for Holly Lodge, which has been in her family for generations. When a handsome young visitor shows up, Sofie is instantly drawn to him, but her best friend Callie discovers he is there on behalf of his millionaire boss to buy the lodge.
The Santa Clause 2 (8 and 10 p.m., FX) – Scott (Tim Allen) has to marry by Christmas Eve or he will stop being Santa Claus forever.
The Santa Clause (8:45 p.m., Freeform) – An adman (Tim Allen) takes over for Santa after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve.
Magical Christmas Ornaments (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) – When Marie begins receiving ornaments from her mother, a new coincidental blessing comes with each one, causing Marie to feel more excited for the holidays than she has in years. Marie’s once-lost Christmas sprit gets another boost when she meets her handsome neighbor, Nate, and feels a spark with him while celebrating the season.
Dec. 4
Elf (6:40 p.m., Freeform) – Will Ferrell plays a grown man raised as one of Santa’s elves, who leaves the workshop to search for his real father in New York. It also stars Bob Newhart, James Caan, Edward Asner, Zooey Deschanel and Mary Steenburgen.
The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC) – There’s a wireless light show, a large property with 78 wrapped trees, a seven-acre drive-thru property and a concert of lights with a five-piece band. This looks like a weekly series.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:50 p.m., Freeform) – The Griswolds spend the holiday with relatives in this 1999 holiday comedy, including a country cousin who arrives in an RV. It stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, randy Quaid and Diane Ladd.
Dec. 5
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (6:45 p.m., Freeform) – The Griswolds spend the holiday with relatives in this 1999 holiday comedy, including a country cousin who arrives in an RV. It stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, randy Quaid and Diane Ladd.
The Polar Express (8:55 p.m., Freeform) – The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. Stars Tom Hanks.
Dec. 6
The Polar Express (6:45 p.m., Freeform) – The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. Stars Tom Hanks.
Elf (8:50 p.m., Freeform) – Will Ferrell plays a grown man raised as one of Santa’s elves, who leaves the workshop to search for his real father in New York. It also stars Bob Newhart, James Caan, Edward Asner, Zooey Deschanel and Mary Steenburgen.
A Very Pentatonic Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) – A special featuring a cappella performances of holiday songs.
