What to Watch on Monday: Raleigh woman on ‘The Bachelor’ and an Armistead Maupin documentary

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

January 01, 2018 07:00 AM

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) – Former Indie race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. meets 29 bachelorettes – including Raleigh social media manager Jenna Cooper – and he’ll send eight of them home in tonight’s season premiere.

Better Late Than Never (9 p.m., NBC) –The men (William Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw) take part in a series of challenges during a trip to Sweden (where George is surprised by a founding member of ABBA). At 10, a trip to Lithuania includes a goat beauty contest and a stay in a haunted castle.

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin (10:30 p.m., UNC-TV) – In in this Independent Lens documentary directed by Jennifer Kroot, acclaimed author Armistead Maupin recalls stories from his youth in Raleigh, his time in Vietnam, and his life and career in San Francisco.

