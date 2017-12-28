Brooke Simpson performs “Faithfully” in the Dec. 11 episode of “The Voice.”
How to hang out with Brooke Simpson of ‘The Voice’ at her meet and greet for fans

By Brooke Cain

December 28, 2017 10:40 AM

Singer Brooke Simpson, fresh off her run to the finals on NBC’s “The Voice,” will return to her hometown of Hollister, N.C., next week to meet and greet her fans.

The notice of the event, happening on Tuesday, Jan. 2., was posted on the Mills Family Ministry Facebook page by Simpson’s mother, Jimille Mills. Mills wrote that the meet and greet is a chance for the singer to “say ‘Thank you’ for all your love and support during her journey on The Voice.”

During her time on “The Voice,” Simpson not only wowed audiences with her incredible singing voice, but she also became a symbol of pride for her hometown of Hollister, her Haliwa-Saponi tribe and Native American groups across the country.

“We’re a very small community and it has given us a sense of pride to support one of our own at that level,” Archie Lynch, the tribal administrator for the Haliwa-Saponi tribe in Hollister, told The News & Observer earlier this month. “And it has gotten people together probably, that ordinarily wouldn’t be.”

Brooke Simpson performs in the Nov. 27 episode of “The Voice” on NBC.
In an interview with The News & Observer on Dec. 8, Simpson spoke about what it meant to her to represent Native American groups. “It’s such a huge honor and, I don’t know, I never expected to play that role in their lives. Just to be able to play a small role in shedding light on people that a lot of time are forgotten, that’s so special.”

Simpson placed third in “The Voice” finale show on Dec. 19.

You can read all of our Brooke Simpson stories from the whole season right here.

How to meet her

Next week’s meet and greet starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Doe Spun Building, 403 Gibbs Road, Hollister.

Hollister is about 55 miles northeast of Raleigh in Halifax County.

According to the Facebook post, there will be a new T-shirt and poster available for purchase.

