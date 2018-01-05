(L-R): Samuel Barnett as Dirk, Elijah Wood as Todd and Jade Eshete as Farah in “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” on Netflix.
What to Watch on Friday: Netflix has the second (and final) season of ‘Dirk Gently’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

January 05, 2018 06:45 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Netflix) – The second and final season of this BBC sci-fi comedy series lands with Dirk (Samuel Barnett) trapped in Blackwing for the past two months and separated from Todd (Elijah Wood) and Farah (Jade Eshete).

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (8 p.m., The CW) – Darryl embraces a newfound superpower and Rebecca wonders if history is repeating itself.

Treehouse Masters (8 p.m., Animal Planet) – In this two-hour Season 10 premiere, a couple wants a treehouse inspired by a children’s book and at the same time, the team build a whimsical Tudor-style theatre treehouse.

20/20 (10 p.m., ABC) – The first network interview with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, convicted along with her boyfriend of killing her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who provided a lifetime of abuse to Gypsy. Also interviewed is the boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who says Gypsy was the mastermind behind the murder. The case was the subject of an HBO documentary, “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – When a journalist disappears while working on an expose about an innocent man serving time for murder, Danny and Baez hope reexamining the original case will help them find her.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.