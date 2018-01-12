President Barack Obama, left, with David Letterman on the new Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”
What to Watch on Friday: Netflix rules with new Letterman talk show and ‘Somebody Feed Phil’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

January 12, 2018 06:45 AM

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) – This new series brings David Letterman – original host of “Late Night” on NBC and “The Late Show” on CBS – back to television (thank God). In six hour-long episodes, Letterman will interview one guest and explore topics on his own, outside the studio. His first guest is Barack Obama. One new episode debuts each month. Upcoming guests are Tina Fey, Jay-Z, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Howard Stern.

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) – Phil Rosenthal’s incredible PBS series “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having” moves to Netflix and gets a name change (here’s what I wrote about “I’ll Have What Phil’s Happening” when it debuted). This six-episode season takes the “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator on a goodwill eating tour around the world – to Tel Aviv, Lisbon, Saigon, Mexico City, New Orleans and Bangkok. You’re going to love this guy.

The Polka King (Netflix) – In this new film inspired by a true story, Jack Black plays Pennsylvania polka legend Jan Lewan, whose plan to get rich shocks his fans and lands him in jail. Jenny Slate plays his wife, Marla, and Jason Schwartzman plays his sidekick Mickey. JB Smoove also stars.

Taken (9 p.m., NBC) – Bryan Mills fights for his life inside a secret Mexican prison and makes escape plans in the Season 2 premiere.

Tony Bennett: Gershwin Prize (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Grammy Award-winning singer Tony Bennett, whose career spans more than 60 years, accepts the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

20/20 (10 p.m., ABC) – A report on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his family’s 70-year dynastic rule, featuring interviews with those who knew Kim Jong-un and his assassinated half-brother Kim Jong-nam.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) – Anthony is shot while interviewing a witness, so Erin enlists Danny to investigate.

