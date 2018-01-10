What to Watch on Wednesday: A chilling secret revealed on ‘The X-Files’

X-Files (8 p.m., Fox) – An old friend reaches out to Mulder and Scully in a seemingly impossible way, revealing a chilling secret.
Howie Mandel’s Stand-Up Gala (8 p.m., The CW) – In this third annual special, performances by Cedric the Entertainer, Ron Funches, Cristela Alonzo and others.
Alone Together (8:30 p.m., Freeform) – In this new comedy, platonic best friends want to be accepted by the vain and status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles.
Modern Family (9 p.m., ABC) – Gloria rushes Phil to the hospital for emergency surgery, and rallies the family to be by his side.
9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) – A roller coaster malfunction leaves lives hanging in the balance.
NOVA: Black Hole Apocalypse (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Astrophysicist Janna Levin explores black hole science.
The Magicians (9 p.m., Syfy) – Quentin and Julia attempt to bring magic back in the Season 3 premiere.
Rooster & Butch (10 p.m., A&E) – In this new series, self-made millionaires Mike "Rooster" McConaughey and Butch Gilliam, look for ambitious entrepreneurs so they can spread their wealth.
