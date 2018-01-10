Gillian Anderson, left, and David Duchovny in the “This” episode of “The X-Files” airing Wednesday, Jan. 10 on Fox.
Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: A chilling secret revealed on ‘The X-Files’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

January 10, 2018 06:45 AM

X-Files (8 p.m., Fox) – An old friend reaches out to Mulder and Scully in a seemingly impossible way, revealing a chilling secret.

Howie Mandel’s Stand-Up Gala (8 p.m., The CW) – In this third annual special, performances by Cedric the Entertainer, Ron Funches, Cristela Alonzo and others.

Alone Together (8:30 p.m., Freeform) – In this new comedy, platonic best friends want to be accepted by the vain and status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles.

Modern Family (9 p.m., ABC) – Gloria rushes Phil to the hospital for emergency surgery, and rallies the family to be by his side.

9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) – A roller coaster malfunction leaves lives hanging in the balance.

NOVA: Black Hole Apocalypse (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Astrophysicist Janna Levin explores black hole science.

The Magicians (9 p.m., Syfy) – Quentin and Julia attempt to bring magic back in the Season 3 premiere.

Rooster & Butch (10 p.m., A&E) – In this new series, self-made millionaires Mike "Rooster" McConaughey and Butch Gilliam, look for ambitious entrepreneurs so they can spread their wealth.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.