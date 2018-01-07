Sam Rockwell, left, and Frances McDormand in the film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
‘Three Billboards,’ filmed in North Carolina, wins big at Golden Globe Awards

By Brooke Cain

January 07, 2018 08:53 PM

Two projects with close ties to North Carolina were nominated for awards in Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” a movie filmed in and around Sylva, N.C.; and “Stranger Things 2,” a Netflix series created by Durham’s Duffer Brothers.

Here’s how they did.

‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

“Three Billboards,” which had six nominations in all, grabbed its first award in the first half hour of the program, with Sam Rockwell winning Best Performance in a Supporting Role for playing the maddeningly complex Deputy Dixon.

In addition to Rockwell’s category, the film was nominated for: Best Drama, Martin McDonagh for Best Director, Frances McDormand for Best Dramatic Actress, Martin McDonagh for Best Screenplay and Best Original Score.

Martin McDonagh picked up the film’s second win of the night for Best Screenplay.

Just after 11 p.m. (the show ran late, of course), Frances McDormand won the Best Dramatic Actress award for playing Mildred Hayes, a fiery, determined mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter.

“Three Billboards” also picked up the final – and biggest – award of the night: Best Drama Motion Picture. It was presented by Barbra Streisand.

The other awards:

▪ The Best Original Score award went to “The Shape of Water.”

▪ The Best Director award went to Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water."

‘Stranger Things 2’

The Netflix series “Stranger Things 2,” written, created and directed by The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross) of Durham, was nominated for two – Best TV Drama Series and David Harbour for Best Supporting Actor.

▪ The Hulu drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” snagged the Best Drama award in the first hour of the broadcast.

▪ Alexander Skarsgård won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the HBO drama “Big Little Lies.”

More ahead

Both “Three Billboards” and “Stranger Things 2” are nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards. That ceremony will broadcast at 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21, on TNT and TBS.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, bcain@newsobserver.com, @warmtv, @brookecain

