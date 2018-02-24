Andrew Cooper, Cindy Busby
What to Watch on Saturday: James Brolin is the cowboy king of Hallmark’s ‘Royal Hearts’

By Brooke Cain

February 24, 2018 06:45 AM

Royal Hearts (9 p.m., Hallmark) – A woman (Cindy Busby) and her Montana rancher father (James Brolin) receive news that he has inherited an estate in Slovania. But when they travel there, they discovered the father has not only inherited the estate, he is also the king. And yes, there is a handsome stable man at the estate (Andrew Cooper).

Also on tonight . . .

2018 Winter Olympics (8 p.m., NBC) – In primetime we get the figure skating gala event, plus Codie Bascue tries to lead the U.S. to an Olympic medal in the four-man bobsled. For information on all the ways to watch and stream the Olympics, check out our viewing guide.

Framed by My Fiance (8 p.m., Lifetime) – Following a car crash in which her fiance was driving, a woman wakes up to learn that she is being charged with manslaughter as the driver of the vehicle.

Pit Bulls and Parolees (9 p.m., Animal Planet) – Tia races to rescue an emaciated puppy chained to an abandoned home.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.