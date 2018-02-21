WRAL’s Next Gen TV technology will be a cord-cutter’s dream come true

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:17 ATSC 3.0 - Next Generation 4K TV broadcasting explained Pause 1:16 By The Numbers: 2018 Winter Olympics 3:34 Can the Olympics bring the Koreas together? 0:16 WRAL promotes its Winter Games coverage 2:29 For local TV newscasts, the ratings battle for viewers is tighter than ever. 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16 ABC11 will broadcast this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:22 Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:31 Clayton's mayor and his mama in promos for new ABC sitcom 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Next Gen TV revolves around a new broadcasting technology called ATSC 3.0, which provides 4K ultra high definition video as well as improved, immersive sound quality and provides for the adding of interactive features to involve viewers in broadcasts. ATSC

Next Gen TV revolves around a new broadcasting technology called ATSC 3.0, which provides 4K ultra high definition video as well as improved, immersive sound quality and provides for the adding of interactive features to involve viewers in broadcasts. ATSC