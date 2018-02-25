Jenna Cooper, center, during the “Bachelor: Women Tell All” episode airing Feb. 25.
Jenna Cooper, center, during the “Bachelor: Women Tell All” episode airing Feb. 25. Paul Hebert ABC
It's must read television!

What to Watch on Sunday: Jenna Cooper’s ‘Bachelor’ reunion, Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

By Brooke Cain

February 25, 2018 07:00 AM

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) – Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper will appear on tonight’s “Women Tell All” episode. This is where they dish dirt and confront the evildoers. You can read all of our coverage of Jenna’s time on “The Bachelor” here, and read our interview with Jenna, which comes with a great video.

2018 Winter Olympics (8 p.m., NBC) – It’s the Closing Ceremony from PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (8 p.m., CBS) – This will finally end.

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Season 8 resumes with Rick facing new difficulties after a battle.

Victoria (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Victoria is threatened by a relative in the Season 2 finale.

Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime) – Saul negotiates and Carrie makes a distressing realization.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.