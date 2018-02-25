What to Watch on Sunday: Jenna Cooper’s ‘Bachelor’ reunion, Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) – Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper will appear on tonight’s “Women Tell All” episode. This is where they dish dirt and confront the evildoers. You can read all of our coverage of Jenna’s time on “The Bachelor” here, and read our interview with Jenna, which comes with a great video.
2018 Winter Olympics (8 p.m., NBC) – It’s the Closing Ceremony from PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (8 p.m., CBS) – This will finally end.
The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) – Season 8 resumes with Rick facing new difficulties after a battle.
Victoria (9 p.m., UNC-TV) – Victoria is threatened by a relative in the Season 2 finale.
Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime) – Saul negotiates and Carrie makes a distressing realization.
