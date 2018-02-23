Two locals will appear on the new season of ‘The Voice’

A new season of “The Voice” starts on Monday and once again, it looks like our area will be well represented.
Here are the contestants we know about so far. We may find out about others as the Blind Auditions (spread out over four days over the next two weeks) get started. If so, we’ll update.
▪ Molly Stevens, 35, moved to Raleigh from Nashville, Tenn., about three years ago to join her fiance, who owns the Chick-fil-A franchise at Cameron Village. Stevens, originally from Macon, Ga., is a professional musician and when she’s not touring, is a substitute teacher at Millbrook High School. Go Wildcats!
Stevens, a country singer, announced her appearance on the show in a Facebook post last week.
▪ Britton Buchanan, 18, is a student at Lee Senior High School in Sanford. Buchanan also announced his appearance on the show on his Facebook page.
Buchanan, who is active in the drama club at Lee Senior High (he played Danny Zuko in “Grease” last spring), has been performing shows in the area for at least a couple of years now. Looking over various YouTube performances, it might be tough to put Buchanan in a box – there’s some country but also some rock (he loves Bruce Springsteen) and some older standards, like covers of songs by Etta James and Otis Redding.
Plus, he has that dreamy look the young girls will go crazy for.
Last season on ‘The Voice’
We had four people with North Carolina ties on “The Voice” last season, but Brooke Simpson of Hollister made it to the Final 3.
New coaches for Season 14
Season 14 of “The Voice” will have Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys joining regular coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.
The show recently released a Rat Pack-style video featuring all four coaches to promote the upcoming season.
Watch ‘The Voice’
“The Voice” starts at 8 p.m. Monday with the first night of Blind Auditions. Blind Auditions will also air Tuesday at 8 p.m. and the following Monday (March 5) at 8 p.m. and Tuesday (March 6) at 9 p.m.
Molly Stevens and Britton Buchanan could show up on any of those programs.
