NC’s Britton Buchanan is a hot commodity in ‘The Voice’ Season 14 premiere

18-year-old Britton Buchanan of Sanford made quite a splash on the Season 14 premiere of “The Voice” Monday night.

Britton, a senior at Lee County High School, performed “Trouble” by Ray Lamontagne and coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine all turned their chairs for him at the same time. But in a twist, Blake hit his button for Britton and simultaneously “blocked” Adam. The “block” is a new element added to the show this season. Each coach gets one block per season.

Adam, seriously bummed about being blocked, accused Blake of blocking him and Blake denied it. “You’re a great singer, but Academy Award winner you are not,” Adam told him.

Britton (17 at the time of the audition) told Adam that he loved his version of “I Love L.A.” with Randy Newman. “I watched that video like 80 times every week and it’s freakin’ awesome,” Britton told Adam. Adam then worked to convince Britton to pick Alicia Keys as his coach instead of Blake.

“You are so intense,” Blake told Britton. “It’s almost like you’re angry at the song, playing that guitar with so much strength. When I heard you singing with a little bit of gravelly, raspy tone to it, and a little bit of country – little bit! ”

“You made my mom happy right there,” Britton said. Britton’s mom, watching with this family from backstage, cheered.

“I did block Adam,” Blake admitted. “The reason I blocked Adam is because I want you on my damn team! That’s the truth, man.”

Kelly Clarkson, a new coach this season, spoke up for Blake. Sort of. “He gets one block, I’m just sayin’, and he chose you,” she said. “So if you pick Alicia, that’s gonna be so funny!”

Britton told Blake that he loves his song “Austin” and then he picked his coach ... Alicia Keys! That was a little bit of a shocker. Little bit!

Also from North Carolina

We get more Blind Auditions Tuesday (8 p.m., NBC) and that’s likely when we’ll see Molly Stevens, a 35-year-old country singer who lives in Raleigh.

Molly is originally from Macon, Ga., but came to Raleigh three years ago from Nashville to join her fiance, who owns the Chick-fil-A franchise at Cameron Village. When she’s not touring, she’s a substitute teacher at Millbrook High School.

What’s next

The next episode of “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC. There are more Blind Auditions next week: Monday (March 5) at 8 p.m. and Tuesday (March 6) at 9 p.m.