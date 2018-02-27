Raleigh’s Molly Stevens impresses ‘The Voice’ coaches with her country-Americana style

Tuesday night was the night for Molly Stevens, a 35-year-old singer who lives in Raleigh.

Before her performance, Molly, 34 at the time of “The Voice” Blind Auditions, talked about her background growing up in Macon, Ga., as the granddaughter of a Baptist TV preacher. Molly also talked about what it was like growing up gay in a religious family.

“Being a Southern Baptist, I thought that was a big sin and that I was going to go to hell for it,” she said. Coming out to her parents was tough, she said, but they’re close now. Her parents and her fiance, Ashlee, were at the audition with her.

“She’s my best friend,” Molly said of Ashlee. “And I’m incredibly grateful to have her by my side.”

“Ashlee is a wonderful woman,” said Molly’s mother. “We love her like another daughter.”

Molly performed Patty Griffin’s “Heavenly Day” and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson immediately turned their chairs – and began fighting over her as soon as the music stopped.

Kelly seemed to connect right away with Molly’s musical style, which Molly described as “country-Americana.” And Kelly worked hard to assure Molly that she didn’t need Blake to be successful in country music.

As usual, the other three coaches ganged up on Blake, who has had six winning teams on “The Voice.”

“No matter what they say, it’s fun to watch you perform because it looks like you’re sinking your teeth into this song,” Blake said.

Kelly tried to sell Molly on her potential as a singer who could sing more than country. “You’re not confined to one thing, you don’t sound like every other country artist,” Kelly told Molly.

When it came time to pick a coach, Molly picked Kelly (who did quite a bit of gloating).

Molly moved to Raleigh three years ago from Nashville to join her fiance, who owns the Cameron Village Chick-fil-A. When she’s not touring, Molly is a substitute teacher at Millbrook High School.

Also from North Carolina

Two North Carolina natives made it through auditions on Monday night’s Season 14 premiere of “The Voice.”

▪ 18-year-old Britton Buchanan of Sanford is a senior at Lee County High School.

Britton Buchanan auditions on the Feb. 26 episode of “The Voice” on NBC. NBC Tyler Golden/NBC

Britton performed “Trouble” by Ray Lamontagne. Coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine all turned their chairs for him at the same time, but in a twist, Blake “blocked” Adam. The “block” is a new element added to the show this season. Each coach gets one block per season.

Britton told Blake that he loves his song “Austin” and then he picked his coach ... Alicia Keys!

▪ Rayshun LaMarr, 33, lives in the Washington D.C. area but was born and raised in Chapel Hill.

Rayshun LaMarr auditions on the Feb. 26 episode of “The Voice” on NBC. NBC Tyler Golden/NBC

A short profile of Rayshun, who attended the Duke Ellington School for the Performing Arts, aired before his audition, detailing a battle with cancer that nearly claimed his life.

Rayshun gave an incredible performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and attracted the attention of Adam and Alicia.

The coaches really battled for him, both praising the “joy” and “bliss” in his singing. Rayshun picked Adam.

What’s next

There are more Blind Auditions next week: Monday (March 5) at 8 p.m. and Tuesday (March 6) at 9 p.m. on NBC.