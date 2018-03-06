More Videos

VIDEO: Watch the sights and sounds as the NC State Wolfpack practice at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Monday, March 5, 2018, as they prepare for the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: Watch the sights and sounds as the NC State Wolfpack practice at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Monday, March 5, 2018, as they prepare for the 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
How to watch the ACC tournament: Schedules, TV and streaming options

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 06, 2018 09:25 AM

We don’t need to wait for the start of the NCAA tournament for our homegrown March Madness – we’ve got it right now, with the kickoff of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn (that will never sound right to me).

Check out the the full schedule below with start times and channels – plus, info on when NBC programming preempted by the games on WRAL will air again (remember, you can always stream NBC shows on NBC.com or through the NBC app).

On TV: For the most part, the games will air on WRAL and ESPN channels. If the game is listed for WRAL2, that means the station’s over-the-air antenna channel 5.2 or cable channel 1255 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable). The WRAL2 games are just on Tuesday.

Via streaming: No cable? No antenna? No problem! You can also stream the games on TheACC.com (online through your web browser). The games will not be streaming on ACC Network Extra, the ACC/ESPN streaming app.

And get full game coverage at newsobserver.com/sports.

Tuesday, Round 1

Noon: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech – ESPN2 and WRAL2

2 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh – ESPN2 and WRAL2

7 p.m.: Syracuse vs. Wake Forest – ESPNU and WRAL

Note: WRAL/NBC primetime programming – “The Voice,” “This Is Us” and “Chicago Med” – will air after the end of the 7 p.m. game. That will push WRAL’s 11 o’clock news to midnight.

Wednesday, Round 2

VIDEO: NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about why the team is practicing in Brooklyn on Monday, his take on NC State stuff and the twitter trend of 'Kevin Keatts is a winner' after practice at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Monday, March 5, Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com

Noon: Florida State vs. Louisville – ESPN and WRAL

2 p.m.: NC State vs. Boston College or Georgia Tech – ESPN and WRAL

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame or Pittsburgh – ESPN2 and WRAL

RAL_ UNCMIAMI-SP-022718-RTW02
North Carolina/s Joel Berry II applauds his teammates after a basket in a game against Miami on Feb. 27 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

9 p.m.: UNC vs. Syracuse or Wake Forest – ESPN2 and WRAL

Note: Regular WRAL afternoon programming – “Days of our Lives,” “The Doctors” and “Dr. Phil” – will air on WRAL2. WRAL/NBC primetime shows – “The Blacklist” and “Law & Order: SVU” – will air overnight, probably starting around 2 a.m. But “Chicago P.D.” will air overnight Thursday (Friday morning) around 2 a.m. Always record something extra in case the shows start and end late.

Thursday, Quarterfinals

Noon: Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner – ESPN and WRAL

2 p.m.: Clemson vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner – ESPN and WRAL

RAL_ DUKEUNC-SP-020818-RTW32
Duke’s Trevor Duval drives to the basket for a dunk over North Carolinas Garrison Brooks during a Feb. 8 game at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

7 p.m.: Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner – ESPN and WRAL

9 p.m.: Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner – ESPN and WRAL

Note: Regular WRAL afternoon programming – “Days of our Lives,” “The Doctors” and “Dr. Phil” – airs on WRAL2. WRAL/NBC primetime programs “Superstore” and “A.P. Bio” will air overnight, sometime after 3 a.m. “Will & Grace,” “Champions” and “Chicago Fire” will air overnight Friday (Saturday a.m.), starting around 2 a.m. In all cases, be sure to set your DVR for extra time just in case.

Friday, Semifinals

7 p.m.: Winners of Thursday afternoon games – ESPN and WRAL

9 p.m.: Winners of Thursday games – ESPN and WRAL

Note: WRAL/NBC primetime program “Blindspot” will air overnight starting around 4 a.m. “Taken” and “Dateline” will air overnight tomorrow (Sunday a.m.) starting around 1:30 a.m. Always record something extra in case the shows start and end late.

Saturday, Championship

8:30 p.m.: The winners of Friday’s games compete for the title – ESPN and WRAL

Note: WRAL/NBC primetime programs – “Superstore” and “Dateline” – will air on WRAL2. The primetime (10 p.m.) edition of “Saturday Night Live” airs overnight at 4:30 a.m.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, bcain@newsobserver.com, @warmtv, @brookecain

