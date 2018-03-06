How to watch the ACC tournament: Schedules, TV and streaming options

We don’t need to wait for the start of the NCAA tournament for our homegrown March Madness – we’ve got it right now, with the kickoff of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn (that will never sound right to me).
Check out the the full schedule below with start times and channels – plus, info on when NBC programming preempted by the games on WRAL will air again (remember, you can always stream NBC shows on NBC.com or through the NBC app).
On TV: For the most part, the games will air on WRAL and ESPN channels. If the game is listed for WRAL2, that means the station’s over-the-air antenna channel 5.2 or cable channel 1255 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable). The WRAL2 games are just on Tuesday.
Via streaming: No cable? No antenna? No problem! You can also stream the games on TheACC.com (online through your web browser). The games will not be streaming on ACC Network Extra, the ACC/ESPN streaming app.
Tuesday, Round 1
Noon: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech – ESPN2 and WRAL2
2 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh – ESPN2 and WRAL2
7 p.m.: Syracuse vs. Wake Forest – ESPNU and WRAL
Note: WRAL/NBC primetime programming – “The Voice,” “This Is Us” and “Chicago Med” – will air after the end of the 7 p.m. game. That will push WRAL’s 11 o’clock news to midnight.
Wednesday, Round 2
Noon: Florida State vs. Louisville – ESPN and WRAL
2 p.m.: NC State vs. Boston College or Georgia Tech – ESPN and WRAL
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame or Pittsburgh – ESPN2 and WRAL
9 p.m.: UNC vs. Syracuse or Wake Forest – ESPN2 and WRAL
Note: Regular WRAL afternoon programming – “Days of our Lives,” “The Doctors” and “Dr. Phil” – will air on WRAL2. WRAL/NBC primetime shows – “The Blacklist” and “Law & Order: SVU” – will air overnight, probably starting around 2 a.m. But “Chicago P.D.” will air overnight Thursday (Friday morning) around 2 a.m. Always record something extra in case the shows start and end late.
Thursday, Quarterfinals
Noon: Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner – ESPN and WRAL
2 p.m.: Clemson vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner – ESPN and WRAL
7 p.m.: Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner – ESPN and WRAL
9 p.m.: Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner – ESPN and WRAL
Note: Regular WRAL afternoon programming – “Days of our Lives,” “The Doctors” and “Dr. Phil” – airs on WRAL2. WRAL/NBC primetime programs “Superstore” and “A.P. Bio” will air overnight, sometime after 3 a.m. “Will & Grace,” “Champions” and “Chicago Fire” will air overnight Friday (Saturday a.m.), starting around 2 a.m. In all cases, be sure to set your DVR for extra time just in case.
Friday, Semifinals
7 p.m.: Winners of Thursday afternoon games – ESPN and WRAL
9 p.m.: Winners of Thursday games – ESPN and WRAL
Note: WRAL/NBC primetime program “Blindspot” will air overnight starting around 4 a.m. “Taken” and “Dateline” will air overnight tomorrow (Sunday a.m.) starting around 1:30 a.m. Always record something extra in case the shows start and end late.
Saturday, Championship
8:30 p.m.: The winners of Friday’s games compete for the title – ESPN and WRAL
Note: WRAL/NBC primetime programs – “Superstore” and “Dateline” – will air on WRAL2. The primetime (10 p.m.) edition of “Saturday Night Live” airs overnight at 4:30 a.m.
