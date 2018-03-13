How to watch the NCAA Tournament: Schedules, TV channels and streaming options

We're getting ready for March Madness — which officially starts on Tuesday — but things will be a little different this year.

Games will still be spread across CBS and cable channels TBS, TNT and truTV, but the big BIG change this year is that the Final Four game and the NCAA Championship game on April 2 will not be played on CBS. Those games will be played TBS.

That means cord-cutters better get a plan ready (and we'll help you with all that, too).

Here's everything we know so far about the schedules and channels for all of the games — including streaming options if you don't have cable. ACC games and games with N.C. teams are marked by an asterisk. (Note: Tip times are subject to change.)

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 13

CBS is calling Tuesday's games the First Four. Clever. Those games are all on truTV. What's truTV? See our channel guide below.

6:40 p.m. on truTV: No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford





9:10 p.m. on truTV: No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA







Wednesday, March 14

*6:40 p.m., truTV: No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

*9:10 p.m., truTV: No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Syracuse

Thursday, March 15

12:15 p.m., CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma

12:40 p.m., truTV: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State

*1:30 p.m., TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC-Greensboro

2 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Penn

*2:45 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona

*3:10 p.m., truTV: No. 6 Miami vs. No. 11 Loyola

4 p.m., TNT: No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota State

*4:20 p.m., TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 NC State

6:50 p.m., TNT: No. 1 Villanova vs. LIU Brooklyn or Radford

*7:10 p.m., CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson

7:20 p.m., TBS: No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego State

7:30 p.m., truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

*9:20 p.m., TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama

9:40 p.m., CBS: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo

9:50 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana

10 p.m., truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. UCLA or St. Bonaventure

Friday, March 16

12:15 p.m, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence

12:40 p.m., truTV: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

1:30 p.m., TNT: No. 4 Wichita State vs. No. 13 Marshall

2 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia State

*2:45 p.m., CBS: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb

3:10 p.m., truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler

4 p.m., TNT: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State

4:30 p.m., TBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas

6:50 p.m., TNT: No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas State

7:10 p.m., CBS: No. 3 Michigan State v. No. 14 Bucknell

*7:20 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. NC Central or Texas Southern

7:27 p.m., truTV: No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston

*9:20 p.m., TNT: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 UMBC (University of Maryland, Baltimore County)

9:40 p.m., CBS: No. 6 Texas Christian vs. Arizona State

*9:50 p.m., TBS: No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State

*9:57 p.m., truTV: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

NOTE: Schedules beyond Friday, March 16, are TBD, so we'll update this often.

WHERE'S THAT CHANNEL?

"What the heck is truTV!?" Come on, truTV is great — it's the home of "At Home with Amy Sedaris," featuring Raleigh's own Amy Sedaris. But if you only watch some of these channels during March Madness, here's some help.

CBS — Locally, that's WNCN. You can get that channel without cable with an over-the-air antenna (channel 17). If you have cable: channels 6 and 1203 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable); channel 6 on Google Fiber TV; channel 390 on DirecTV; and channel 17 and 1017 on AT&T U-verse.

TBS — Channels 34 and 104 on on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable); channel 284 on Google Fiber TV; channel 139 on DISH; channel 247 on DirecTV; and channel 112 and 1112 on AT&T U-verse.

TNT — Channels 26 and 103 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable); channel 285 on Google Fiber TV; channel 138 on DISH; channel 245 on DirecTV; and channel 108 and 1108 on AT&T U-verse.

truTV — Channels 44 and 112 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable); channel 297 on Google Fiber TV; channel 242 on DISH; channel 246 on DirecTV; and channel 164 and 1164 on AT&T U-verse.

HOW CAN I STREAM GAMES?

You're not going to get everything you want in one place — one of the costs of cord-cutting.

To make it work, you're going to need an antenna to get CBS, or add CBS All-Access to whatever situation you have going.

Here's a rundown of popular streaming services if you don't already have one, and please note that all of these allow for free trials. Most of these services are available to stream through Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire devices (meaning you can watch them on your TV), as well as Android and iOS apps, so you can watch on your phone or tablet.

Sling: CBS is not available on Sling, but you can get TBS, TNT and truTV depending on the package level. Cost: $20-$45 per month. Info: sling.com.

DirecTV Now: CBS is available in many markets, but not ours. They do have TBS, TNT and truTV all available. Cost: $35-$70 per month. Info: directvnow.com.

YouTube TV: No CBS, but they do have TBS, TNT and truTV. Cost: $35 per month. Info: tv.youtube.com .

Playstation Vue: Vue has TBS, TNT and truTV, but no CBS in this market. Cost: $40-$75 per month. Info: playstation.com/en-us/network/vue.

Hulu: Stop me if you've heard this one ... No CBS, but TBS, TNT and truTV are available. Cost: $39.99 per month. Info: hulu.com/live-tv.

CBS All Access: This is, as far as I can tell, the only way to stream CBS in this market. Cost: $5.99-$9.99 per month. Info: cbs.com/all-access.

March Madness Live: You can watch all of the games here online, but you'll need authentication — which means you'll have to sign in with your cable or satellite password — to see the TBS, TNT and truTV games. If you're watching on your computer, the CBS games are free. If you want to stream over Roku or a similar device, you'll need CBS All-Access. Not a solution for cord-cutters, but handy if you're not at home (and if you're watching from work, there's a handy "Boss Button" that will quickly switch your screen to a power point or spreadsheet). Info: ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch.

