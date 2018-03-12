The Duffer Brothers, who grew up in Durham, on the set of the first season of the Netflix hit “Stranger Things.”
Durham's Duffer Brothers, creators of Netflix's 'Stranger Things,' accused of verbal abuse

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 12, 2018 05:21 PM

Accusations of verbal abuse by the Duffer Brothers on the set of "Stranger Things" are detailed in a Vox story published today.

According to Vox, H. Peyton Brown, a former grip on the Netflix show, wrote on Instagram last week that she "personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set [Stranger Things] seek out and verbally abuse multiple women." The Independent reports that Brown confirmed she was referencing the Duffer Brothers in a comment on the post that has since been deleted.

Brown also shared an Instagram post by Lori Grabowski, a former script supervisor on the show, in which Grabowski says she was one of those verbally abused by the brothers.

The brothers, Matt and Ross, are from Durham. They issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday regarding the claims.

"We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize. However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions."

I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP. Women in the film industry are POWERFUL. We will rise and we will scream from mountain tops in support of each other and I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people. There is too much going on in this world to be regressive. There are too many amazing and highly respected men in respective positions of power that I have had the utmost pleasure of working beside. Those are the people I want to surround myself with. Those are the projects I want to be a part of. This industry is no longer led by a “few good men,” but instead by an OCEAN of ASTOUNDING WOMEN. Enough is enough. For my sisters- Time is up. #timesup #theabusestopsnow #ontobiggerandbetter #standupforwhatsright #womenempowerment #ladygrip #sisterhood #iatsesisters #wewillbeheard #thispicsaysitall

A post shared by P (@peytonnbrown) on

I am one of those women Peyton referenced. It was very real not only to me, but other women on the set that also want to share their story. Peyton Brown witnessed not only my experience, but the similar experiences of others. I don’t know Ms. Brown very well, but what I do know is there is absolutely nothing false about her statement. Myself and other women who are willing to share their stories of our experiences on the set of Stranger Things, are living proof. I was the Script Supervisor of the show for nearly 2 full seasons. I just could not stand by and let Peyton be called a liar, because what she said is unfortunately, very true. I had no interest in sharing my personal story from working on Stranger Things until I saw so many people accusing Ms. Brown of being a liar. I just can’t stay silent.

A post shared by Lori Grabowski (@lorigrabowski) on

Netflix issued its own statement, saying the matter has been investigated and no wrongdoing found.

"We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well.”

The Vox article also noted that the brothers were criticized last year after a 15-year-old actress on the show said she was pushed to do a kissing scene she didn't feel comfortable with.

"Stranger Things," which has aired for two seasons on Netflix, won five Emmys in 2017 and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble Cast. The show has been renewed for a third season, expected in December.

During the second season of "Stranger Things," the Duffer Brothers planted nods to Durham throughout several episodes, with references to places like Jordan Lake and the Eno River.

