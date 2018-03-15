WNCN rebrands to CBS 17, updates on-air sets and launches new website

It's a new day and a new logo for local CBS affiliate WNCN.

The Nexstar-owned station, known since its affiliation change from NBC in February 2016 as CBS North Carolina, will now be known as CBS 17.

The change was announced on Thursday, as more eyeballs are expected to be tuning in to the station for NCAA Tournament games.

Along with the new logo comes a new set, new website design and new on-air graphics.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As far as ratings go, WNCN is in third place in a very competitive market, battling WRAL and WTVD — but they have made gains in the past year.

Vice president and general manager Byron Grandy said Nexstar is investing in the station around the concept of "local news that matters."





“The significant investment made to upgrade all aspects of our station’s local news programming, website platform and mobile apps is the latest example of how CBS 17 is delivering on our promise to provide exceptional cross-platform content and enhanced service,” Grandy said in a news release.





Grandy said the new logo, a large "17" with the CBS "eye" logo against a red backdrop, "conveys strength and energy with more color."

A new set, new website

Viewers of the CBS 17 newscasts will also notice new sets. Grandy said they have also implemented enhanced production capabilities that will allow them to "go big when needed."

A screen shot of the new CBS 17 website on March 15, 2018. CBS 17 screenshot

The station also has a new URL for reaching its website — cbs17.com instead of wncn.com. The wncn.com URL will eventually redirect to cbs17.com.

The WNCN news and weather apps will also rebrand to CBS 17, effective via updates on your mobile device.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain