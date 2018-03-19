What to Watch on Monday: HBO's Arthur Miller documentary 'The Writer'

Arthur Miller: Writer (8 p.m., HBO) — Filmmaker Rebecca Miller presents a portrait of her father, the prolific American playwright Arthur Miller, known for works like "Death of a Salesman" and "The Crucible."
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC)— The Battle Rounds begin, pitting singers on the same team against each other, with one singer being eliminated. We're watching for local contestants Britton Buchanan, Molly Stevens and Rayshun LaMarr. Coaches get help from Trace Adkins, Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels and Hailee Steinfeld.
American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — Auditions continue.
Good Girls (10 p.m., NBC) — Beth comes home to a surprise guest and Annie comes up with a creative solution for dealing with bullies.
The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) — Dr. Murphy questions the need for elective surgery that will allow his young patient to smile for the first time.
