What to Watch on Monday: Judd Apatow's Garry Shandling HBO doc, 'The Terror' on AMC

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (8 p.m., HBO)— Filmmaker Judd Apatow has created this two-part, four-hour documentary on friend and comedian Garry Shandling, who passed away suddenly in 2016. Shandling is known for his stand-up comedy and for his groundbreaking television shows “It's Garry Shandling's Show” (Showtime) and “The Larry Sanders Show” (HBO), but he was known by his close friends to be a complex person on a lifelong quest for peace. The documentary features interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Conan O’Brien, Jim Carrey and many others. Part 2 airs tomorrow night.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — The Battle Rounds continue. We will get to see Molly Stevens of Raleigh and Britton Buchanan of Sanford this week (if not tonight, tomorrow).
American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) — It's Hollywood Week. There are several North Carolina people in the mix. Start here for the rundown.
The Terror (9 p.m., AMC) — This new thriller series based on the best-selling Dan Simmons novel follows a Royal Navy ship in pursuit of the Northwest Passage, as treacherous conditions, limited resources and low morale plague the crew.
Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (9 p.m., UNC-TV) — This PBS special features an astrophysicist, a preacher, a philosopher and an artisanal mortician reflecting on universal questions of mortality and rethinking the place of human beings in the universe.
One Strange Rock (10 p.m., National Geographic) — This new series from award-winning filmmaker Darren Aronofsky explores the fragility and wonder of planet Earth through stories told by astronauts Leland Melvin, Peggy Whitson, Mike Massimino, Chris Hadfield, Mae Jemison, Jerry Linenger, Joff Hoffman and Nicole Stott. The series is hosted by Will Smith.
The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) — Shaun struggles to accept the news about Dr. Glassman in the Season 1 finale, and later becomes distracted during a surgical procedure.
