'A Chef's Life' was just nominated for 3 Daytime Emmy Awards

The Kinston-based food show "A Chef's Life" earned three Emmy nominations on Wednesday, including a nod for the show's host, Vivian Howard.
Howard was nominated in the category of Best Culinary Host, while Cynthia Hill was nominated for Best Directing in a Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel Program and the show itself was nominated for Best Culinary Program.
Howard is up against Giada De Laurentiis, host of “Giada Entertains”; Guy Fieri, host of “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen”; Lidia Bastianich, host of “Lidia’s Kitchen”; and Danny Bowien, host of “Mind of A Chef.”
The series is up against “Giada Entertains,” “Lidia’s Kitchen,” “Mind of a Chef” and “Valerie’s Home Cooking.”
In the directing category, the show is up against "Ask This Old House," "Family Ingredients," "Giada's Holiday Handbook," "Mind of A Chef" and "Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger."
The Daytime Emmy Awards show will be held on April 29 in Pasadena, California, with the Creative Arts Emmys awarded on April 27. Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will host.
Busy time for Howard
Howard, the proprietor of Kinston's Chef and the Farmer restaurant, is also nominated for a 2018 James Beard Award for Outstanding Personality/Host. Those awards will be handed out at a gala on May 7 in Chicago.
Howard and Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen were also named the 2017 Tar Heels of the Year by The News & Observer. In December, Howard and her husband, Ben Knight, opened a pizza restaurant in Wilmington. In January, Howard filmed a segment on healing broths as a contributor for "CBS Sunday Morning." Howard is also the author of an award-winning cookbook, "Deep Run Roots," which was released in October 2016.
Season 5 of "A Chef's Life" ended in December and Howard has said that a sixth season is "up in the air."
The PBS program aired locally on UNC-TV.
Other awards for 'A Chef's Life'
▪ “A Chef’s Life” won a Peabody Award in 2014.
▪ Hill won an Emmy in 2015 for Best Directing in a Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel program for "A Chef's Life." The show was nominated for an Emmy in photography that same year.
▪ In 2016, Howard won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Personality/Host. The show has been nominated for six other James Beard Awards, including Best Television Program on Location (2014, 2015, 2016).
