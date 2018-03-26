Which NC contestants made it through the first night of 'American Idol' Hollywood Week?

Four North Carolina singers made it through auditions for a chance to be the next "American Idol."
Not all of them made it through the first herd-culling of Hollywood Week on Monday.
We watched looking for Lee Vasi of Fayetteville, Johnny White of Hickory, Shannon O'Hara of Mooresville and Joshua Ward of Wilmington.
Things moved pretty quickly. Singers performed individually for the judges, and some were dismissed right away. We didn't get to see everything, but we did see that Joshua Ward from Wilmington did not make it through.
Later, some singers were teamed for collaborative performances. This is where we got to see Shannon perform. Shannon made it through.
Next up we got to see Johnny White perform with a group and it didn't go well. Johnny forgot some words and he was sent home.
Last up was Lee Vasi, the 20-year-old Fayetteville native who got to sing a little "Zoom" duet with Lionel Richie before her audition. Lee's all-girl group sang "Me and My Broken Heart" and Lee said it was "to encourage young girls to reclaim their minds, their bodies and their hearts."
They did great.
In a mean twist, Katy Perry asked one of the four girls to volunteer not to go on to the next round. Crystal, who really struggled during rehearsals but was helped so much by the others, volunteered to step out.
Then Katy said she was joking (not funny) and everyone cried and all the judges went onto the stage to hug the women. "Oh my god, oh my god, you scared her to death!" Lionel Richie said. Scared us all to death!
North Carolina loves 'Idol'
During "American Idol's" 15-season run on Fox, North Carolina produced three winners: High Point’s Fantasia Barrino (2004), Garner's Scotty McCreery (2011) and Asheville’s Caleb Johnson (2014).
Then there's Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken; Season 5's Chris Daughtry (fourth place, 2006); and Season 5's Kellie Pickler (sixth place, 2006). Five of the top 11 “American Idol” sellers are from North Carolina: Daughtry, Pickler, Aiken, Fantasia and McCreery.
What's next
There's more "American Idol" Sunday when solo rounds start. Next Monday, half of the remaining singers go home to reveal the Top 24. Both nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.
