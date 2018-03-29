Ryn (Eline Powell) finds shelter in the home of a local folklore expert, and encounters a device emitting a strange sound.
Ryn (Eline Powell) finds shelter in the home of a local folklore expert, and encounters a device emitting a strange sound. Freeform/Eike Schroter
What to Watch on Thursday: Killer mermaids in a new 'Siren' series on Freeform

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 29, 2018 07:00 AM

Siren (8 p.m., Freeform) — It’s a tale as old as time. A deadly mermaid shows up in a town once known to be a mermaid haven and wreaks violence on its citizens. Two-hour series premiere.

Station 19 (9 p.m., ABC) — Jack begins his first shift as co-captain and continues to butt heads with Andy.

Atlanta (10 p.m., FX) — Tonight’s lesson: Trust is an important issue when getting a haircut from a messed-up barber.

Nobodies (10 p.m., Paramount) — In the Season 2 premiere, a joke about a sitcom based on Larry’s life becomes more than a joke when Ben and Melissa get involved.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.