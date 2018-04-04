In the Hulu series "National Treasure: Kiri," Kiri (Felicia Mukasa) is a young black girl in the process of being adopted, who goes missing. While the search for her intensifies, her social worker, Miriam (Sarah Lancashire, "Happy Valley"), takes the very public blame.
In the Hulu series "National Treasure: Kiri," Kiri (Felicia Mukasa) is a young black girl in the process of being adopted, who goes missing. While the search for her intensifies, her social worker, Miriam (Sarah Lancashire, "Happy Valley"), takes the very public blame.
What to Watch on Wednesday: Hulu debuts 'Kiri' series and Paramount has 'I Am MLK' doc

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 04, 2018 07:00 AM

National Treasure: Kiri (Hulu) — This original four-part drama tells the story of a young black girl in the process of being adopted by a white middle class family, and what happens when Kiri goes missing on an unsupervised visit to her birth family arranged by her social worker (Sarah Lancashire of “Happy Valley”).

The Blacklist (8 p.m., NBC) — When an associate of the Nash syndicate is murdered, Red sets the team on the case in order to recover evidence crucial to bringing down Ian Garvey.

I Am MLK Jr (9 p.m., Paramount) — This new documentary from award-winning filmmaker Derick Murray recounts the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. It has interviews with key figures, such as Congressman John Lewis, Rev. Jesse Jackson and others.

The Magicians (9 p.m., Syfy) — In the Season 3 finale, the group finds what they’re looking for and attempts once and for all to get magic back.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.