What to Watch on Wednesday: Hulu debuts 'Kiri' series and Paramount has 'I Am MLK' doc

National Treasure: Kiri (Hulu) — This original four-part drama tells the story of a young black girl in the process of being adopted by a white middle class family, and what happens when Kiri goes missing on an unsupervised visit to her birth family arranged by her social worker (Sarah Lancashire of “Happy Valley”).
The Blacklist (8 p.m., NBC) — When an associate of the Nash syndicate is murdered, Red sets the team on the case in order to recover evidence crucial to bringing down Ian Garvey.
I Am MLK Jr (9 p.m., Paramount) — This new documentary from award-winning filmmaker Derick Murray recounts the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. It has interviews with key figures, such as Congressman John Lewis, Rev. Jesse Jackson and others.
The Magicians (9 p.m., Syfy) — In the Season 3 finale, the group finds what they’re looking for and attempts once and for all to get magic back.
