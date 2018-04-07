The "Trading Spaces" reboot brings back several designers and carpenters from the original run, but there are new additions to the cast.
What to Watch on Saturday: 'Trading Spaces' is back! Plus Al Pacino in HBO movie 'Paterno'

By Brooke Cain

April 07, 2018 07:00 AM

Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) — Designers, carpenters and host Paige Davis reunite for the first time in a decade (along with some fresh blood) to launch the reboot of this popular design show. And tonight's two-hour debut kicks off with two of the scariest designers in the cast: Doug Wilson and Hildi Santo-Tomas. Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse wield the hammers. Fan favorite Vern Yip is also in the cast (but not listed for tonight's show). We talked to Vern Yip about the reboot and about his upcoming trip to Raleigh (you can meet him!).

Paterno (8 p.m., HBO) — Al Pacino plays Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in the HBO Original film directed by Barry Levinson. The action takes place in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandl, when Paterno's legacy is challenged and he's forced to face questions of institutional failure.

Evil Doctor (8 p.m., Lifetime) — Matt and Aubrey have no idea their evil OB-GYN is swtiching sonograms and lying to Aubrey while attempting to seduce Matt and get to their baby.

Ransom (8 p.m., CBS) — When Eric’s daughter is kidnapped in the season 2 premiere, he must fulfill three ransom demands from his longtime adversary Damien Delaine.

Megan Park and Jonathan Keltz in the Hallmark movie "Once Upon a Prince."
Once Upon a Prince (9 p.m., Hallmark) — Hallmark gives us another Royal Wedding warmup with this tale of a simple Georgia girl who falls in love with who she thinks is a regular guy, only to learn he is a prince (from Cambria) who must marry a countrywoman.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) — Chadwick Boseman hosts with musical guest Cardi B.

