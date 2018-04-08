What to Watch on Sunday: Investigation Discovery series on Michael Peterson murder trial

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) — The premiere of a new 3-part series looking at the death of Kathleen Peterson of Durham and the murder trial of her husband, Michael. The series features interviews with Kathleen's sister Candace Zamperini, former Durham DA Jim Hardin, former male escort Brent Wolgamott and several reporters and investigators. We talked to Wolgamott this week (you may remember him as “Brad from Raleigh”) about his testimony in the trial and how his involvement with Mike Peterson altered his life. Part 2 of this series airs Monday at 10 and Part 3 airs Tuesday at 10.

Also on . . .

NC Bookwatch (Noon, UNC-TV) — Alex Harris and Margaret Sartor talk about “Dream of a House: The Passions and Preoccupations of Reynolds Price,” in an episode hosted by Randall Kenan.

Little Big Shots (8 p.m., NBC) — Kids featured on tonight’s show include a young ventriloquist from Huntersville, N.C.

Killing Eve ( 8 p.m., BBC America) — Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) stars in this new spy-action thriller series based on the novels by Luke Jennings.

Unforgotten (9 p.m., UNC-TV) — Masterpiece introduces a new British crime series starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar.