What to Watch on Wednesday: New Katie Couric series opens with Confederate monument debate

America Inside Out with Katie Couric (10 p.m., National Geographic Channel) — This new six-part series has Katie Couric examining polarizing issues in America in the hopes that viewers will consider these issues from another perspective. The program starts tonight with Couric traveling from Charlottesville to Montgomery to New Orleans talking about the removal of Confederate monuments. Things get pretty intense for Couric, a graduate of the University of Virginia, while in Charlottesville.
Also on tonight . . .
Harry Potter: A History of Magic (8 p.m., The CW) — A look at the social and cultural underpinnings of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter stories.
Hap and Leonard: The Two-Bear Mambo (10 p.m., Sundance) — In the Season 3 finale, Hap and Leonard return to Grovetown (aka the worst place in America) to stand their ground.
GI Jews: Jewish Americans in WWII (10 p.m., UNC-TV) — A documentary recounting the history of the 550,000 Jewish men and women who served in World War II.
The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — In the aftermath of a disastrous operation, Philip and Elizabeth clash about how to handle things with Paige.
