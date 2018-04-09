Think you'd be great on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Here's how to audition in Raleigh and Durham.

All it could take to get a spot on the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history is an afternoon spent at the mall — plus a little luck.
The "Wheel of Fortune" Wheelmobile will be at Raleigh's Crabtree Valley Mall (4325 Glenwood Ave.) on Saturday, April 14, and at Durham's Streets at Southpoint (6910 Fayetteville Road) Sunday, April 15. Auditions at both sites are from 1-5 p.m.
The Crabtree auditions will take place inside the mall in the Promotional Court (lower level across from Sears — same place Santa sets up each December). At Southpoint, auditions take place in the outdoor plaza near AMC Theatres (since it's outside, it could possibly be canceled if the weather turns ugly).
If you're lucky enough to get your application drawn, and if you do well during a test game, you have a shot at the show! Here's all the info you need to audition for "Wheel of Fortune."
How will the audition work?
- Fill out a color-coded application, which you'll get at the event, and turn it in. Just before each audition event — there are three that day, based on the application color — applications will be randomly drawn from a big golden drum on stage.
- Five applications are drawn for each game. If your application is drawn, you'll go up on stage to play. You'll be interviewed first and then play a version of the "Wheel of Fortune" Speed-Up round.
- Remember, you're not just up on stage to win the game, you're also being evaluated based on your energy, enthusiasm and personality. "This is your opportunity to shine," the Wheel People say.
- The best candidates from all of the games played each day will be selected to take part in a final round of auditions, which take place in the Las Vegas area a couple of months after the Raleigh and Durham auditions. They'll send you a letter and let you know if you made it. Airfare and hotels? That'll be on you.
- And no matter what, every contestant on stage gets some kind of prize — like a "Wheel of Fortune" T-shirt, hat or duffle bag.
Am I eligible?
- You need to be at least 18 years old.
- You need to not be related to anyone who works for any "Wheel of Fortune"-related groups, including Sony Pictures, CBS Television Distribution Group, WTVD (including advertisers and affiliated radio stations) or any TV stations or networks that air "Wheel of Fortune" or "Jeopardy."
- You must not be a serial game show contestant. Meaning, you can't have appeared on another game show (or dating-relationship show or reality show) in the past year, and you can't have been on three of these shows in the past 10 years.
- You can't have already appeared on "Wheel of Fortune" (ever) or any version of the show.
