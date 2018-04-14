The two-part documentary "Elvis Presley: The Searcher" debuts on HBO on April 14.
The two-part documentary "Elvis Presley: The Searcher" debuts on HBO on April 14. HBO
The two-part documentary "Elvis Presley: The Searcher" debuts on HBO on April 14. HBO
Happiness is a Warm TV

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television!

Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Saturday: HBO debuts Elvis Presley documentary 'The Searcher'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

April 14, 2018 07:30 AM

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (8 p.m., HBO) — This two-part documentary (both parts airing tonight) traces the life of Elvis Presley from his Tupelo childhood through his Jungle Room recording sessions in 1976, a year before his death at Graceland. The documentary includes rare photos and footage from private collections and interviews with Priscilla Presley, Scotty Moore, Red West, Bill Ferris, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris and Robbie Robertson. It’s directed by Thom Zimny, whose previous credits include several Springsteen films.

Animal PD (10 p.m., Animal Planet) — A new series following animal welfare officers who track down those commit cruelties to defenseless creatures.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) — Comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney returns to the show as host, and Jack White performs.

Read More

  Comments  

Happiness is a Warm TV logo

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.