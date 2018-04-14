What to Watch on Saturday: HBO debuts Elvis Presley documentary 'The Searcher'

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (8 p.m., HBO) — This two-part documentary (both parts airing tonight) traces the life of Elvis Presley from his Tupelo childhood through his Jungle Room recording sessions in 1976, a year before his death at Graceland. The documentary includes rare photos and footage from private collections and interviews with Priscilla Presley, Scotty Moore, Red West, Bill Ferris, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris and Robbie Robertson. It’s directed by Thom Zimny, whose previous credits include several Springsteen films.

Animal PD (10 p.m., Animal Planet) — A new series following animal welfare officers who track down those commit cruelties to defenseless creatures.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) — Comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney returns to the show as host, and Jack White performs.

