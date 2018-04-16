It's time to vote for our locals on 'The Voice,' and it could get tricky. Here's how.

Fan voting for the Live Playoff Rounds of "The Voice" start during the Monday April 16 show. From here on out, it'll be up to fans to help their favorites advance.
There are normally many ways to vote (and you can usually employ ALL of those ways), but this week the voting will be "real-time" only, which means you have to vote during the show on "The Voice" mobile app or on Twitter.
We've got the details on how to download and use the app and how to vote on Twitter, plus info on all the other ways to vote once normal voting resumes on April 23.
Remember, "The Voice" airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and this week we get a bonus episode on Wednesday, April 18. Check out our coverage of "The Voice," which this season includes Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr.
How to vote on "The Voice"
▪ Vote through "The Voice" mobile app
April 16-18: The app is the primary way you must vote for April 16, 17 and 18 shows, and you'll need to vote during the show (8-10 p.m. Monday, 8-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday).
Rest of the season: You can vote with the app the rest of the season, but after this week you'll have more time (overnight voting usually works until noon Eastern time the next day).
How to get and use the app:
Download "The Voice" Official app on your mobile device from iTunes App Store or Google Play. The app is free.
Register with Facebook or with an email address, and confirm that you're at least 13 years old.
During the real-time voting window (during the live show), you select the singer you want to vote for and assign the number of votes you'd like to cast. You can cast up to 10 votes per singer, per registered app account. (During normal voting, you'll have until noon the next day to vote.)
▪ Vote on Twitter
April 16-18: During real-time voting, you can vote one time during the voting window (during the live show) using the corresponding hashtag for the singer you like. You can tweet the hashtag (e.g. #VoicePlayoffsBritton or #VoicePlayoffsRayshun — they'll tell you the other hashtags during the broadcast) or retweet (RT) the hashtag tweeted by someone else. Only one vote per artist, per Twitter account is counted.
Rest of the season: For the rest of the season, Twitter voting is the primary way to vote for someone during a duet, or to "save" someone on an elimination night. The hashtag will be different from the ones used during the playoffs — likely something like #VoiceSaveName. They announce the hashtags during the broadcast.
▪ Vote online at NBC.com
(Note: You can't vote this way during the April 16-18 Live Playoffs).
Go to nbc.com/VoiceVote and register with your Facebook account or with an email address.
Click on the singer you wish to vote for and assign that singer the number of votes you wish to cast — up to 10 per singer. Then click the "Cast Your Vote" button.
The voting window is typically from the start of the live show until noon the following day.
▪ Vote at iTunes by purchasing eligible songs
(Note: You can't vote this way during the April 16-18 Live Playoffs).
Whenever you purchase an "eligible" song by an artist on the night of that performance (via Apple iTunes), that purchase counts as one vote. (Eligible songs are the songs the artists sang for that night's show.) To count as a vote, the purchase must be made the night of the performance or by noon the following day.
If the artist's song is in the iTunes Top 10 by the close of the voting window, that artist gets an "iTunes Bonus," which means their iTunes votes are multiplied by five.
*Cumulative votes: All downloads of songs by "The Voice" artists will count toward a cumulative vote total if that artist ends up in the finale. So downloading songs outside the normal voting window can still help them — if they go far enough.
▪ Vote by streaming on Apple Music
(Note: You can't vote this way during the April 16-18 Live Playoffs).
If you have an Apple Music streaming account, you can stream songs by your favorite artists to earn them votes.
Once again, it's for "eligible" songs (the songs featured on that night's performance) and the streaming window is from the time the song is available online until 9 a.m. the next morning.
Each stream of each song (at least 30 seconds of the song must stream) counts as one vote.
*Cumulative votes: All streams of songs by "The Voice" artists will count toward a cumulative vote total if that artist ends up in the finale. So streaming songs outside the normal voting window can still help them — if they go far enough.
▪ Voting for Xfinity/Cox cable viewers
(Note: You can't vote this way during the April 16-18 Live Playoffs).
This doesn't help us much locally, but viewers with Xfinity/Cox cable have an extra way to vote.
Viewers must have an X1/Contour-enabled set-top box or they can go to nbc.com/VoiceVoteTV (see online voting above — it's pretty much the same deal).
To vote with a set-top box, use the remote to vote on-screen when prompted (click "info" on the remote and look for the X1/Contour Vote Graphic).
If you need more info on voting rules, here you go.
