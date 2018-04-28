What to Watch on Saturday: A Carolina setting for Hallmark Hall of Fame's 'The Beach House'

The Beach House (9 p.m., Hallmark) — This Hallmark Hall of Fame movie based on Mary Alice Monroe’s novel is about a woman who returns to the Lowcountry of her childhood summers after losing her job in Chicago. While in Hilton Head, S.C., Cara (Minka Kelly) reconnects with her mother (Andie MacDowell) and becomes a “turtle lady,” saving area loggerhead sea turtles. She also reconnects with a former love, played by Chad Michael Murray.
The Turpin 13: Family Secrets Exposed (6 p.m., Oxygen) — A two-hour special hosted by Soledad O’Brien takes viewers into the story of the Turpin family and the parents (David and Louise) who have been charged with keeping their children shackled and starved inside their California home.
White House Correspondents’ Dinner (9:30 p.m., CSPAN) — Comedian Michellle Wolf hosts the annual dinner in Washington, D.C. Once again, the president will not attend. (It starts at 8 p.m. on CNN)
Comments