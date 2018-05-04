Carol Burnett, left, and Wanda Sykes in the Netflix series "A Little Help with Carol Burnett."
What to Watch on Friday: Carol Burnett is back with new Netflix series

By Brooke Cain

May 04, 2018 07:30 AM

A Little Help with Carol Burnett (Netflix) — Carol Burnett is back in a new limited series in which she gets a group of 5-9 year-old kids to give advice to celebrity guests (such as Wanda Sykes) who appear on the show with some kind of dilemma.

MacGyver (8 p.m., CBS) - MacGyver gets a shocking surprise when he tries to tell Matty he’s quitting the Phoenix Foundation in the Season 2 finale. This is coming back for a third season.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (9 p.m., Food) — Guy Fieri’s fourth Wilmington episode features breakfast-brunch spot, Fork n Cork, known (says Food network) for “getting dirty with their biscuits and living large with their meatloaf.” According to the Wilmngton Star News, Fieri samples the duck wings and bite-size beef Wellington.

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) — Dennis Murphy reports on the 2014 murder of Fayetteville's Danielle Locklear. In the two-hour broadcast, Murphy speaks with those closest to 15-year-old Danielle and the case, including her mother, and detectives Adam Brinkley and Josh Hamilton.

Stephanie J. Block in Concert (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — A night of cabaret with Broadway actress and singer Stephanie J. Block.

20/20: Golden State Killer (10 p.m., ABC) — The news magazine reports on Joseph Deangelo, the suspected Golden State Killer and former police officer who was arrested last week. The program deals specifically with the DNA evidence from a genealogy research website that was used to catch him.

