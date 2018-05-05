Richie Sambora, left, and Jon Bon Jovi of Bon Jovi perform at the band's induction into the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
What to Watch on Saturday: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show, Donald Glover on 'SNL'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

May 05, 2018 07:30 AM

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (8 p.m., HBO) — The 2018 inductees include Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straights, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Guests and presenters include Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Brittany Howard, Ann Wilson, Brandon Flowers, Howard Stern and Steven Van Zandt.

Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) — Designer and Raleigh native Hildi Santo Tomas returns with special guest Clinton Kelly to help a pair of neighbors with big personalities.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) — Donald Glover ("Atlanta") is the host, and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) performs.

We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.