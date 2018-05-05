What to Watch on Saturday: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show, Donald Glover on 'SNL'

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (8 p.m., HBO) — The 2018 inductees include Bon Jovi, the Cars, Dire Straights, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Guests and presenters include Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Brittany Howard, Ann Wilson, Brandon Flowers, Howard Stern and Steven Van Zandt.
Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) — Designer and Raleigh native Hildi Santo Tomas returns with special guest Clinton Kelly to help a pair of neighbors with big personalities.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) — Donald Glover ("Atlanta") is the host, and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) performs.
