Damon Wayans, left, and Clayne Crawford in "Lethal Weapon" on Fox. Jordin Althaus/FOX
What to Watch on Tuesday: 'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 finale -- and we may not get a Season 3

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

May 08, 2018 07:30 AM

Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) — In the Season 2 finale, the squad is on high alert after an apparent threat is made on Riggs’ life. And based on behind-the-scenes reports, that threat could be for real. Apparently Clayne Crawford (who plays Martin Riggs on the show and who was also excellent on Sundance Channel’s “Rectify”) has been pretty awful to deal with on the set. Deadline reports that his behavior has escalated to the point that other actors and crew members don’t want to be on set with him, and it has put the future of the highly rated Fox show in jeopardy. That’s a real shame because this is an excellent show. Get it together, Riggs.

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — It’s elimination night, which means someone goes home and we’ll be down to the Top 9 by the end of the show.

Bull (9 p.m., CBS) — Bull’s team is rocked when a client is found guilty of murder in the Season 2 finale. This has been renewed for a third season.

Chrisley Knows Best (10 p.m., USA) — Todd insist on being Nanny Faye’s trainer in the Season 6 premiere.

