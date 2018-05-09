What to Watch on Wednesday: A hunt for justice in 'Chicago PD' season finale

Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) — It’s the Season 5 finale, and tensions are running high as Intelligence seeks justice for Olinsky after he’s stabbed in prison.
Also on tonight …
Empire (8 p.m., Fox) — Cookie visits her mother (Alfre Woodard), and together they must confront their complicated past.
Krypton (10 p.m., Syfy) — A resistance movement befins to form to impede the Voice of Rao’s increasing power and influence.
The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — Philip and Elizabeth come together for a perilous operation unlike any before.
