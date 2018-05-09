(L-R): Jon Seda, Jason Beghe and Patrick John Flueger in NBC's "Chicago P.D."
What to Watch on Wednesday: A hunt for justice in 'Chicago PD' season finale

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

May 09, 2018 07:30 AM

Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) — It’s the Season 5 finale, and tensions are running high as Intelligence seeks justice for Olinsky after he’s stabbed in prison.

Also on tonight …

Empire (8 p.m., Fox) — Cookie visits her mother (Alfre Woodard), and together they must confront their complicated past.

Krypton (10 p.m., Syfy) — A resistance movement befins to form to impede the Voice of Rao’s increasing power and influence.

The Americans (10 p.m., FX) — Philip and Elizabeth come together for a perilous operation unlike any before.

Happiness is a Warm TV

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.