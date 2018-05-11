(Clockwise): Kenneth Barnes, Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, William Rothstein, Floyd Stockton, Robert Pinetti, Brian Wells and Jessica Hoopstick – all players in the Eerie, Penn., bank heist dubbed "The Pizza Box Murders." The crime is reexamined in the four-part Netflix documentary series "Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist."
(Clockwise): Kenneth Barnes, Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, William Rothstein, Floyd Stockton, Robert Pinetti, Brian Wells and Jessica Hoopstick – all players in the Eerie, Penn., bank heist dubbed "The Pizza Box Murders." The crime is reexamined in the four-part Netflix documentary series "Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist." NETFLIX
What to Watch on Friday: New Netflix true-crime series examines 'Pizza Bomber' case

By Brooke Cain

May 11, 2018 07:30 AM

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (Netflix) — A four-part Netflix original documentary series gets at the truth behind the extraordinary criminal case, known as the “pizza bomber heist.” In 2003, in Eerie, Penn., a robbery gone wrong and a terrifying public murder capture the nation’s attention, and a bizarre collection of Midwestern hoarders, outcasts and lawbreakers play cat-and-mouse with the FBI. Eventually, a middle-aged mastermind named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong is arrested, but this series shows there’s more to the conspiracy and murders than ever thought.

Lester Holt in Raleigh (6:30 p.m., NBC) – NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor his newscast from Raleigh tonight. He's in town reporting on the opioid epidemic.

Dynasty (8 p.m., The CW) — Alexis loses control of her plan with the Colbys in the Season 1 finale. This will return for a second season.

Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition (8 p.m., CBS) — Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas goes undercover to discover gifted gymnasts and coaches.

Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) — Danny and Baez investigate a series of drive-by murders in the Season 8 finale. This returns, of course.

