Your royal wedding viewing guide: The best way to watch the ceremony and the specials

News and entertainment outlets are going all out for Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle.
On ABC, “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight” will anchor from Windsor all week. NBC has acquired a special "exclusive vantage point" overlooking Windsor Castle. BBC America will loop the wedding all day long. You can even watch the nuptials in a movie theater!
We have a roundup of specials leading up to Saturday's wedding, info on special British streaming services and of course, all the options for watching the main event.
Get your tea and scones ready and dig in.
The week before
Do your Royal Wedding prep with these specials leading up to the big day.
Monday, May 14
▪ The People magazine free streaming site PeopleTV has a full week of wedding specials starting Monday. “Greatest Royal Weddings of the Modern Age” is pretty self explanatory. Go to people.com/peopletv.
▪ On E!, royal expert Melanie Bromley reports from the UK each night starting May 14 on “E! News,” which airs at 7 p.m.
▪ Similarly, “Entertainment Tonight” broadcasts from London and Windsor the entire week of May 14 on its nightly broadcast (check local listings, but in the Triangle, "ET" airs at 7:30 p.m. on WRAL (NBC)).
Tuesday, May 15
“Harry & Meghan: A Windsor Wedding” is available on People TV. Go to people.com/peopletv.
Wednesday, May 16
"Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan" is hosted by "Today" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and lets close friends of the couple help tell the story, along with royal experts and prominent figures from the worlds of fashion, sports and entertainment. 10 p.m. on NBC.
Thursday, May 17
▪ “Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor” is on People TV. Go to people.com/peopletv.
▪ Fox News has a team in Windsor as well. Ainsley Earhardt will co-host "Fox and Friends" live from Windsor, starting at 6 a.m. Sandra Smith co-anchors "America's Newsroom" live from Windsor, starting at 9 a.m. Shepard Smith will also anchor "Shepard Smith Reporting" from Windsor, starting at 3 p.m.
Friday, May 18
▪ On Fox News: Ainsley Earhardt will co-host "Fox and Friends" live from Windsor, starting at 6 a.m. Sandra Smith co-anchors "America's Newsroom" live from Windsor, starting at 9 a.m. Shepard Smith will also anchor "Shepard Smith Reporting" from Windsor, starting at 3 p.m.
▪ NBC News has all four hours of "Today" hosted from a location overlooking Windsor Castle — Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, then Megyn Kelly and later, Kathie Lee Gifford. Starts at 7 a.m. on NBC.
▪ “20/20” has David Muir and Deborah Roberts reporting from Windsor with a look at the two most important women in Prince Harry’s life: his late mother, Princess Diana; and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle. 10 p.m. on ABC.
▪ Think back to another iconic wedding between an American bride and a British aristocrat and of course you think of “The Nanny.” Cozi TV will air the two-part wedding special episodes of the Fran Drescher / Charles Shaughnessy sitcom starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 18. Cozi TV is available locally over-the-air on WRAL’s channel 5.2. Time Warner/Spectrum customers can watch on channel 1255.
Have you considered BritBox?
This streaming service specializing in British content has a bunch of options you can binge on this week:
▪ “Meghan & Harry: A Revolutionary Romance” is a BritBox exclusive. (Available week of May 10)
▪ “The BritBox Wedding Watchers Guide” is a 6-part series of 5-minute talks on wedding topics. A new one debuts each day May 12-19. Another exclusive. (Available starting May 12)
▪ “Harry at 30” is a documentary on Prince Harry that focuses on his childhood and military career up to the age of 30. (Available starting May 15)
▪ And on the big day, BritBox subscribers can watch an exclusive live feed of ITV’s coverage hosted by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham. You can watch this on “delayed start.” Britbox will also have a specially produced highlights program produced by ITV.
Don't forget Acorn
Acorn, another very popular streaming service specializing in British content, has a Royal Documentary Collection for your royal research. The service also has a channel called "All Things Royal" that you should check out.
▪ "William & Kate: Inside the Royal Marriage" reveals what has been happening in their marriage. It uncovers all the fascinating facts of everyday life for this modern day royal couple. Available May 18.
▪ "40 Years of the Prince's trust" has unprecedented access to fascinating archival footage and interviews with Princes William and Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall, and pop star and X-Factor judge Cheryl Cole. It tells the story of the organization’s journey to become the UK’s leading youth charity. Available May 18.
▪ "When Phillip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award is unique documentary which sees Phillip Schofield spending time with HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and talking to him in the 60th Anniversary of Award. Available May 18.
▪ "The Real Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall" gives unprecedented access to HRH the Duchess of Cornwall. The cameras follow Her Royal Highness throughout her 70th birthday year. Viewers are with the Duchess as she carries out her royal duties both at home and abroad, enjoys birthday celebrations with her husband, friends and family and relishes precious down time with her beloved dogs. Available May 18.
▪ "The Royal Wives of Windsor" looks at all the factors that might traditionally have kept Meghan Markle from marrying a royal prince: she's divorced, of mixed race, older, an actress, an American. Yet the monarchy and public have embraced her, which shows just how much attitudes in Britain have changed over the past 100 years. This two-part documentary examines what it takes to succeed as a Royal wife, based on the lived experience of 100 years of Windsor women. It premieres on May 18.
Options for the main event
You already have May 19 circled on your calendar with a big pink heart. Now you have to decide where to watch. Note: Vows are exchanged at noon in England, which is 7 a.m. EST. Most specials will start well before that to cover the guests as they begin to arrive around 4:30 a.m. EST. Also expect cameras to catch footage of Markle and members of the wedding party traveling to the church.
▪ BBC America will do it up right — and they'll do it all day long. The network has a 3:15 a.m. start time with the wedding repeating until 4 p.m. At 4 p.m. there's a four-hour highlight show, then it looks like the wedding repeats some more.
▪ CBS starts at 4 a.m. with Gayle King ("CBS This Morning") and Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”) joined by royal expert Tina Brown.
▪ NBC coverage starts at 4:30 a.m. with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb co-anchoring “TODAY at the Royal Wedding” from an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle. Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones report from other locations, and there will be insight from various royal experts.
▪ ABC will have a special 5-hour edition of “Good Morning America” coming live from Windsor, starting at 5 a.m. (EST). Robin Roberts and David Muir will lead the coverage, joined by a team of reporters and royal experts. This will also air on Freeform (formerly ABC Family).
▪ CNN will have Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota, Max Foster and Richard Quest providing coverage from Windsor starting at 4 a.m. This also airs on Headline News.
▪ On MSNBC starting at 4 a.m., Joy Reid anchors special coverage live from MSNBC headquarters in New York City. MSNBC anchors and NBC News correspondents Stephanie Ruhle and Katy Tur anchor MSNBC’s on-the-ground coverage live from Windsor.
▪ Fox News coverage starts at 5 a.m. with Ainsley Earhardt co-hosting "Fox & Friends Weekend" from Windsor, then joining the main coverage with anchors Shepard Smith and Sandra Smith from outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 6 a.m.
▪ E! has five hours of coverage with “E! Live From the Royal Wedding” starting at 5 a.m. with Melanie Bromley, Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski. There’s a recap special — “E!” Royal Wedding Rundown” — at 7 p.m.
▪ BritBox subscribers can watch an exclusive live feed of ITV’s coverage hosted by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham. You can watch this on “delayed start.” Britbox will also have a specially produced highlights program produced by ITV.
▪ Univision will have “Harry y Meghan: Una Boda Real” starting at 6 a.m.
▪ People TV’s live — and free — streaming coverage starts at 6 a.m. with “Meghan & Harry: A Fairy-Tale Wedding.” Hosted by Jeremy Parsons with correspondents in Windsor and New York.
▪ If you want to watch all of this on the big screen and you don’t want to get up early, the streaming service BritBox has partnered with ITV and Fathom Events to make that happen. In the Triangle, you can watch all 3 and a half hours of the big event at Cary Crossroads Stadium 20 at 10 a.m. May 19 (other North Carolina cities with this option are Greensboro and Concord). Tickets are $10.73. Info: fathomevents.com/events/harry-and-meghan-the-royal-wedding.
Want to have some fun with it?
▪ "The Royal Wedding Live with Cord & Tish!" (aka Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon) starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on HBO, with a primetime replay at 9:45 p.m. You may remember Cord and Tish from their Rose Bowl Parade commentary that streamed on Amazon Prime in January, fooling a great number of people who thought the Funny-Or-Die send-up was for real.
After the wedding
Did you sleep in? No problem!
▪ “Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” looks back at the day’s events, offering insight on the modern marriage and its impact on the Monarchy. 8 p.m. on CBS.
▪ ABC News will have a recap of the day’s most memorable moments, including the vows, the reception, the fashion, the royal couple’s first public appearance after the wedding and other details. 10 p.m. on ABC.
▪ And don't forget that BBC America has that thing on a loop all day.
Still not enough?
We know you need to come down slowly from your wedding high, so here are a couple of specials to help you ween off all that British excess.
May 21: A full recap of the royal wedding from Windsor Castle will air on "Entertainment Tonight" Monday, May 21, with the latest on all the fashion, the celebrity guest list and the biggest moments from the ceremony.
May 23: In “Operation Royal Wedding,” the National Geographic Channel reports from behind the scenes with rare and exclusive access, revealing the key players and moving parts that go into putting on such an event.
