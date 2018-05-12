What to Watch on Saturday: 'Patrick Melrose' is Cumberbatch at his best

Patrick Melrose (9 p.m., Showtime) — Benedict Cumberbatch stars in what is easily one of the most upsetting, yet brilliantly acted miniseries to come along in quite awhile. Cumberbatch, most well known for playing Sherlock Holmes, plays the title character in this series, which is based on the semi-autobiographical novels of Edward St. Aubyn. We meet Patrick as a heroin-addicted young man in 1982 learning about the death of his father. Most of the first episode involves his trip from London to New York to claim the ashes, and it’s a gut-wrenching immersion into the ugliness of addiction. The gut is wrenched even more with Patrick’s flashbacks to his childhood (particularly in Episode 2) and the unspeakable abuses he suffered at the hands of his awful, awful father (Hugo Weaving). The series will track Patrick through recovery, through his marriage and through the death of his mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh). Sebastian Maltz plays Young Patrick in flashbacks and his sweet face alone will break your heart. Steel yourself for this one, but don’t skip it. Check out some photos from the show below.
Did I Kill My Mother? (8 p.m., Lifetime Movies) — Natalie’s mother is found dead in their home and police suspect Natalie may be the killer. With the help of friends, she sets out to prove her innocence and uncover the real killer’s identity.
Ghost Adventures (9 p.m., Travel) — The crew investigates Dorothy Puente’s home in Sacramento, Calif., where an occupant claims to have been visited by the late serial killer. They find evidence of undiscovered victims and Zak is crippled by an unseen force.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) — Amy Schumer hosts and Kacey Musgraves performs.
