What to Watch on Tuesday: 'New Girl' series ends and four go home on 'The Voice'

New Girl (9 p.m., Fox) — Say goodbye to the gang in the one-hour series finale, which has Jess and Nick making life-changing decisions.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — It’s elimination night and it’s going to be a rough one. Of the remaining eight, three are revealed as safe and the bottom two are sent home. Then the middle three sing for an “instant save” and one of them gets to stay. That means four singers go home tonight. Of course, we're pulling for Sanford native Britton Buchanan and Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr.
blackish (9 p.m., ABC) — Dre and Bow start to realize how hard it is being on their own in the Season 4 finale.
Rise (9 p.m., NBC) — In the Season 1 finale, personal crises and dilemmas abound backstage on opening night, but Robbie has a breakthrough.
NCIS: New Orleans (9 p.m., CBS) — Pride assembles an off-the-books team to search for a loophole when he faces a grand jury indictment in the two-hour Season 4 finale.
Chicago Med (10 p.m., NBC) — Dr. Rhodes second-guesses removing himself from the team working to separate conjoined twins in the Season 3 finale.
