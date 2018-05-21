(L-R): "The Voice" Top 4 singers Britton Buchanan, Brynn Cartelli, Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade.
What to Watch on Monday: 'Voice' performance finale, winners named on 'Idol' and 'DWTS'

By Brooke Cain

May 21, 2018 07:30 AM

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — In part one of the show’s two-part finale, each of the final four artists performs a solo cover, a duet with the coach and his or her first original song. Then fans vote and the winner is revealed in a two-hour finale that airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. Remember, Sanford native Britton Buchanan is still in it, but we lost Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr last week.

Dancing With the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) — A winner is named in the Season 26 finale (that was fast). But first, all 10 athletes return for a dance number.

2018 Miss USA (8 p.m., Fox) — The contest is hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey.

American Idol (9 p.m., ABC) — The new American Idol is crowned in the Season 16 finale.

Who Do You Think You Are (9 p.m., TLC) — In the Season 10 premiere, actor Jon Cryer’s journey includes dramatic tales that take him from America to Scotland. A second new episode at 10 features actress Laverne Cox.

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.