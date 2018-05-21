What to Watch on Monday: 'Voice' performance finale, winners named on 'Idol' and 'DWTS'

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) — In part one of the show’s two-part finale, each of the final four artists performs a solo cover, a duet with the coach and his or her first original song. Then fans vote and the winner is revealed in a two-hour finale that airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22. Remember, Sanford native Britton Buchanan is still in it, but we lost Chapel Hill native Rayshun LaMarr last week.
Dancing With the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) — A winner is named in the Season 26 finale (that was fast). But first, all 10 athletes return for a dance number.
2018 Miss USA (8 p.m., Fox) — The contest is hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey.
American Idol (9 p.m., ABC) — The new American Idol is crowned in the Season 16 finale.
Who Do You Think You Are (9 p.m., TLC) — In the Season 10 premiere, actor Jon Cryer’s journey includes dramatic tales that take him from America to Scotland. A second new episode at 10 features actress Laverne Cox.
