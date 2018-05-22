What to Watch on Tuesday: A winner named in 'The Voice' finale, 'Our Wild Life' premieres

The Voice (9 p.m., NBC) — The winner is named in the two-hour finale. Of course, we’re pulling for Britton Buchanan — who will sing with fellow North Carolina native Ryan Adams tonight — and we’ll be covering tonight’s show. A show recapping the season airs at 8.
Also on . . .
The Flash (8 p.m., The CW) — The team gets help from a surprising ally in their battle against DeVoe in the Season 4 finale.
NCIS (8 p.m., CBS) — In the Season 15 finale, Sloane is adamant that the man who held her hostage in Afghanistan is still alive.
Roseanne (8 p.m., ABC) — Dan is forced to make an important work decision when Roseanne’s knee gets worse in the season finale. We also get season finales tonight for “The Middle,” “Splitting Up Together” and “For the People.”
The Great American Read (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV)— This new series introduces the 100 best-loved books in America and includes the various ways in which the novels affect, reflect and connect people.
The Opioid Epidemic: Carolina in Crisis (8 p.m., Spectrum News) — An investigative special on the opioid epidemic in Central North Carolina that covers the local impact the national crisis is having on people here. Following the special, Tim Boyum will host a live town hall featuring local leaders, experts and individuals who have dealt firsthand with the problem.
Our Wild Life (10 p.m., TLC) — The premiere of a funny new reality series based on the Abrams family in Pinetops, N.C., who own a small exotic petting zoo with 80 animals. Read our interview with zoo owner Bobbie Jo Abrams and learn more about the animals, the family and "Our Wild Life."
Comments