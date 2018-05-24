Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore of NBC's "This Is Us" pose for a Red Nose Day publicity photo.
What to Watch on Thursday: NBC's Red Nose Day raises money for kids' charities

By Brooke Cain

May 24, 2018 07:30 AM

Red Nose Day (10 p.m., NBC) — Chris Hardwick hosts this annual fundraising event featuring celebrities and musical acts raising money for kids’ charities across the world.

The Last Days of Michael Jackson (8 p.m., ABC) — A look at the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, including never-before-seen interviews with Jackson in which he reveals his thoughts about work and relationships.

Siren (8 p.m., Freeform) — The enchanting siren song takes hold of Ben and Decker in the Season 1 finale.

Showtime at the Apollo (9 p.m., Fox) — In the season finale, the best of the season’s artists perform one more time for a chance at headlining their own show at the Apollo.

