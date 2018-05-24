What to Watch on Thursday: NBC's Red Nose Day raises money for kids' charities

Red Nose Day (10 p.m., NBC) — Chris Hardwick hosts this annual fundraising event featuring celebrities and musical acts raising money for kids’ charities across the world.
Also on tonight . . .
The Last Days of Michael Jackson (8 p.m., ABC) — A look at the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, including never-before-seen interviews with Jackson in which he reveals his thoughts about work and relationships.
Siren (8 p.m., Freeform) — The enchanting siren song takes hold of Ben and Decker in the Season 1 finale.
Showtime at the Apollo (9 p.m., Fox) — In the season finale, the best of the season’s artists perform one more time for a chance at headlining their own show at the Apollo.
