What to Watch on Sunday: 'Killing Eve' finale, premiere of NYT doc 'Fourth Estate'

Killing Eve (8 p.m., BBC America) — This is one of the best new shows of the year and tonight we get what promises to be a thrilling finale. Eve (Sandra Oh) makes a shocking discovery that leads her straight to psychopath Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and an electrifying confrontation from which neither will emerge unscathed. If you haven’t watched this show — from "Fleabag" (Amazon) creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge — find it on BBC America On Demand and catch up ASAP. There are only eight episodes but it got picked up for a second season before the first season even debuted.
Also on . . .
National Memorial Day Concert (6 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — Actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna return to host the 29th annual concert honoring the U.S. military.
The Fourth Estate (7:30 p.m., Showtime) — An excellent new documentary series about The New York Times in the era of Donald Trump, who has declared the majority of the major news outlets to be “the enemy of the people.” Filmmaker Liz Garbus got extraordinary access for a year inside the paper, to chronicle the journalists fighting for the freedom of the press and the people’s right to know.
Finding Bigfoot (8 p.m., Animal Planet) — This two-hour episode kicks off a new season and the 2018 Monster Week on Animal Planet. Check out a full week of monster hits.
Deception (9 p.m., ABC) — The team goes up against the mystery woman in a battle of dueling deceptions in the 2-hour finale. This has been canceled.
Trust (10 p.m., FX) — In the Season 1 finale, the Gettys and the Italians deal with the repercussions of the kidnapping, while Chace embarks on a new journey. This show’s screenwriter and executive producer has a three-season plan for “Trust,” but no word from FX on a renewal.
