Drone video: Kane Realty ready to buy 6 acres near Union Station

Kane Realty Corp. could transform another part of downtown Raleigh, as the company has 6 acres under contract near Union Station.
Travis Long
That's not snow, it's a pollen storm!

Weather

That's not snow, it's a pollen storm!

James Fox of Apex, N.C. captured this video of pollen swirling by one of his outdoor home surveillance cameras Monday night, April 2, 2018. Clouds of pollen blowing in the wind are common as trees bloom throughout the area.

The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Latest News

The life and death of Caleb Mehlman

Caleb Mehlman, described by his mother and best friend as big-hearted, charismatic, and smart, was a graduate of Leesville Road High School. He passed away on December 19, 2017, from a lethal combination of Xanax, Methadone, and alcohol.