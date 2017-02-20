Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget to include 5% average teacher pay raises

2:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises play of freshman Jason Tatum against Virginia in Charlottesville Pause

0:38 Duke's Jefferson on final stretch of college career

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

0:53 'Hamilton' coming to DPAC in 2018

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

1:04 LGBT activists and Charlotte businessmen call for HB2 repeal

7:09 NC State's Gottfried: 'It has been a tough couple of days'

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'